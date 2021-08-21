Aaron Boone had two concerns immediately after Saturday's victory, neither of which he had any control over.

With Hurricane Henri set to arrive in the area overnight, would the Yankees be able to play Sunday afternoon? It turned out that the answer was no. The finale against the Twins at the Stadium was postponed on Saturday evening and will be made up at 2:05 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13.

"Doesn’t look good," Boone said late Saturday morning before the Yankees beat the Twins, 7-1, for their ninth straight victory. "As of right now, it looks like it would be pretty surprising. But we’ll see how the next 24 hours unfold."

The second issue?

The Yankees being able to get out of New York at any point Sunday because of the storm. They are slated to start a nine-game, three-city trip Monday night in Atlanta.

"Yeah," Boone said of travel being a concern. "Matter of fact, I was just kind of talking through that and seeing our options. It’s probably [going to] be a little bit tricky."

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

After Saturday’s game, Boonesaid indications were the Yankees might be able to depart New York sometime in the afternoon/early evening on Sunday.

Urshela rehab-ready

Gio Urshela, on the injured list since Aug. 1 with a left hamstring strain, again went through a full on-field workout Saturday, which included taking grounders and batting practice.

"Feel really good right now," he said after BP. "I’m ready to play."

Urshela said that weather permitting, he’ll likely start the week with one of the club’s minor league affiliates to play at least "a couple" of rehab games. The plan is for him to rejoin the Yankees at some point on the West Coast during their upcoming trip.

Wish you hadn’t seen that, Angel

Batting in the eighth against Ralph Garza Jr., Rougned Odor asked for time at the last possible moment, and it was granted by plate umpire Angel Hernandez. Garza delivered the pitch as Hernandez was calling time and Odor hit it into the Yankees’ bullpen for what the crowd thought was a three-run homer. It was not, and Odor was called out on strikes on the next pitch.

"That’s a tough one to live with as a hitter," Boone said with a smile. "That’s tough, but at the same time, he called time out . . . I said [to third-base coach Phil Nevin], ‘I don’t think I’ve ever seen that.’ That’s a bummer, but there’s nothing you can really do."

Florial up

With Brett Gardner out of the lineup Saturday after getting hit by a pitch on his right elbow Friday night, outfield prospect Estevan Florial was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to give the Yankees "some coverage" in the outfield if need be, Boone said. The Yankees made a corresponding roster move the night before, optioning reliever Brody Koerner to Scranton.

"We’ll see how available he is for today as far as off the bench," Boone said of Gardner, who appeared in 105 of the Yankees’ first 123 games. "Hopefully [he’s] fine in the next day or two as far as getting back in there."

Gardner did not play. Florial pinch ran for Giancarlo Stanton in the seventh and then played centerfield.