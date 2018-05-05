The Yankees were equal parts good and lucky on Saturday as they continued to roll with a 5-2 victory over the Indians at Yankee Stadium.

The victory was the Yankees’ 14th in the last 15 games, and assured them of winning a fourth straight series. Sonny Gray had a second straight strong outing in a week and appears to be turning his season around after a poor start.

The Yankees also benefitted from a four-run rally that included Cleveland’s All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor making two errors on the same play.

The Yankees were getting throttled by Indians starter Trevor Bauer, who retired the first 13 batters he faced. The Indians took the lead in the top of the fifth on a home run by Lindor.

Then in the bottom of the inning Neil Walker worked Bauer for a one-out walk that pried the door open for the rally.

Bauer gave up a walk to Miguel Andujar and a short single to Gleyber Torres to load the bases, then Austin Romine battled his through an eight-pitch at-bat to draw a run-scoring walk to even the score at 1-1.

When Ronald Torreyes grounded to the hole between shortstop and third base, Lindor muffed the initial play and then threw late and wide of third baseman Jose Ramirez, allowing two more runs to score. When Brett Gardner brought in Romine on a sacrifice fly, the Yankees had scored four runs with only one hit.

Gray (2-2) may have turned in his best performance of the season. Just as he did on Monday in Houston, he allowed only two runs over six innings. On Saturday he struck out seven and his only major mistake was the solo homer he allowed to Lindor.

Gray began the week with an ERA of 7.71. After his outing on Saturday, he has trimmed it to 6.00. Gray was again paired with Romine to make up the Yankees’ battery and while manager Aaron Boone doesn’t sound like he wants the two to work exclusively together all season, he said they’d be paired “certainly for the foreseeable future.”

Romine’s double off the right-center wall in the seventh led to an insurance run when Gardner’s single brought him home. Cleveland outfielder Bradley Zimmer hit the wall hard trying for Romine’s drive and had to come out of the game.

Chad Green relieved Gray and pitched two scoreless innings, retiring all six batters he faced. David Robertson, called upon because Aroldis Chapman had pitched four times in six days, threw a scoreless ninth for his first save of the season.