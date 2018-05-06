TODAY'S PAPER
Gleyber Torres’ walk-off home run caps Yankees’ comeback win

The Yankees trailed 4-0 before scoring three in the eighth and four in the ninth for a 7-4 win over Cleveland, their 15th in the last 16 games.

Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres hits a walk-off three-run home run against the  Indians at Yankee Stadium on Sunday. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
In a remarkable stretch of Yankees baseball the last two-plus weeks, what stood out most to Aaron Boone was this:

“The nicest thing is I feel we’re proving we can win games in different ways,” Boone said late Sunday morning.

Until Sunday afternoon, they hadn’t quite won this way.

Down 4-0 and with just one hit entering the eighth, the Yankees rallied with three runs, then tacked on four more in the ninth. The latest hero: Gleyber Torres, whose three-run homer beat the Indians, 7-4, on a chilly afternoon at the Stadium.

Torres, a rookie called up two weeks to the day, blasted one into the Yankees’ bullpen in right-center off Dan Otero to win it.

The Yankees (24-10), off Monday before facing the AL East-leading Red Sox Tuesday at the Stadium, have won 15 of 16. They had a combined no-hitter going entering the eighth before Yonder Alonso broke it up with a single against Dellin Betances.

Aaron Hicks led off the ninth against Cody Allen, who came on in the eighth and allowed three runs to score, with a double to center. Neil Walker, who has struggled all season, then lined a double to right to tie it at 4.

After Miguel Andujar grounded to third and pinch hitter Giancarlo Stanton was intentionally walked, up stepped the 21-year-old Torres, who sent a full-count sinker over the wall to end it.

Domingo German, a 25-year-old rookie righthander making his first career start, certainly earned a second one, no-hitting the Indians (17-17) over six innings. He struck out nine and walked two.

But German, a starter in the system who has been with the club as a long reliever, was at 84 pitches, by far the most he’s thrown this season (61 was his previous high).

In came Betances, who threw a perfect seventh, striking out two.

But things came apart for the reliever in the eighth. Alonso led off with a single, Cleveland’s first hit, and Rajai Davis pinch ran. Yan Gomes singled and, after Davis stole third, Tyler Naquin dumped an RBI single to center to make it 1-0. Boone brought on righthander Jonathan Holder. After Greg Allen, the No. 9 hitter, popped to catcher Gary Sanchez on a bunt attempt, Francisco Lindor lined an RBI double to right to make it 2-0. With Jason Kipnis at the plate, a passed ball brought in Naquin to make it 3-0. Kipnis’ sacrifice fly made it 4-0.

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

