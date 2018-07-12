CLEVELAND — Luis Severino didn’t deliver much in the way of a closing argument for starting Tuesday’s All-Star Game for the American League.

Neither, for that matter, did Corey Kluber of the Indians.

Indeed, the matchup of aces, and Cy Young Award candidates, failed to materialize Thursday night as neither starter pitched especially well.

Severino lasted five innings, matching his season low, and recorded only one strikeout.

But behind two home runs by Brett Gardner and one by Didi Gregorius, plus two more RBIs by the surging Greg Bird, the Yankees took the first game of a key four-game series before the break, 7-4, in front of 31,267 at Progressive Field.

The Yankees (61-31) improved to 5-3 on this 11-game trip.

Severino, 14-2 with a 2.21 ERA coming in, allowed four runs and a season-high nine hits. The outing snapped his streak of 16 straight starts allowing three earned runs or fewer.

Severino, who came in with 143 strikeouts, didn’t get his only one until the final out of the fifth. That turned out to be his final pitch, No. 94, of the night.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Aaron Hicks’ RBI double to center off Kluber in the eighth broke a 4-4 tie and Bird’s sacrifice fly in the inning made it 6-4 and gave him 11 RBIs in his last four games. Gardner hit his second homer and ninth of the season in the ninth to make it 7-4.

Adam Warren, David Robertson and Dellin Betances got the ball to Aroldis Chapman, who hadn’t pitched since coming out of Saturday’s game in Toronto bothered by the left knee tendinitis he’s dealt with most of the season. Chapman pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to go 25-for-26 in save chances.

Though Kluber came into the night 12-4 with a 2.49 ERA this season — and with a 5-1, 1.80 ERA career mark against the Yankees — the latter numbers were regular season only.

The Yankees hit Kluber hard twice in last season’s five-game Division Series victory, including in the deciding Game 5 when they knocked him out after 3 2⁄3 innings.

The righthander allowed four runs in the first four innings, and six runs and eight hits in 7 1⁄3 .

After Kluber set down the Yankees in order in a perfect 13-pitch first, Francisco Lindor drove a 0-and-1 fastball, which came in 97 mph, into the corner in right for a leadoff double, which improved him to 4-for-12 in his career vs. Severino. Michael Brantley’s grounder to second moved Lindor to third. Jose Ramirez slammed a 3-and-1 slider to right for a single that made it 1-0.

After Ramirez was thrown out trying to steal second, Edwin Encarnacion got hold of a hanging 1-and-1 slider and sent it into the bleachers in left-center, his 21st homer making it 2-0.

Miguel Andujar led off the third with the Yankees’ first hit, knocking a sinker off the wall in left for a double. Kluber struck out Austin Romine looking and Neil Walker swinging and looked as if he’d get out of the inning when he put Gardner in an 0-and-2 hole. The leftfielder fought back, lining a 2-and-2 cutter just over the wall in right, tying it at 2.

Severino could not keep it there. Brantley led off the bottom half with a single and stole second with one out. Yonder Alonso then sent a full-count fastball to right, the RBI single making it 3-2.

The Yankees came right back. Gregorius, who took Kluber deep twice in Game 5 of last year’s Division Series, led off by drilling a 1-and-1 cutter to center, his 16th homer, tying it at 3. Giancarlo Stanton followed with a single. Hicks laid down a bunt and when Yan Gomes’ throw to second trying for Stanton skittered into center, Stanton advanced to third. Bird then doubled off the wall in center to make it 4-3. Andujar walked to load the bases. Romine struck out and Walker was the victim of some bad luck as he hit a seed but right at the first baseman Alonso, who turned it into an inning-ending double play.

Ramirez tied it with two outs in the fifth, his 28th homer setting an Indians record for most homers before the All-Star break, passing Albert Belle.