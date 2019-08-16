It was an October-like performance from Masahiro Tanaka against a team the righthander may well see in the fall.

Though he wasn't quite as good as he had been on Sunday, when he threw scoreless ball for eight innings-plus in Toronto, Tanaka was mostly terrific against a far better opponent. He allowed two runs and four hits in 6 1/3 innings as the Yankees beat the Indians, 3-2, on Friday night in front of an energized crowd of 45,015 at the Stadium.

It was a nice rebound win for the Yankees (82-42), who had allowed seven homers and 24 hits in a 19-5 loss to the Indians on Thursday night. They outhit Cleveland 10-4.

Tanaka (9-6, 4.56), who had a 10.23 ERA in his previous seven starts before the outing against the Blue Jays, struck out two and did not walk a batter.

After Jose Ramirez, who homered twice Thursday, homered with one out in the second inning Friday, Tanaka retired 15 of the next 16. That streak was broken by Yasiel Puig’s 24th homer with one out in the seventh, which cut Cleveland’s deficit to 3-2 and set up a frantic final few innings.

Ramirez followed Puig’s homer with a double and Aaron Boone replaced Tanaka with Tommy Kahnle. He struck out Jason Kipnis swinging at a fastball and Franmil Reyes swinging at a changeup to end the threat.

The Yankees blew a chance to give their bullpen a bigger cushion in the bottom of the inning. They loaded the bases with none out against Adam Cimber, but Oliver Perez and Tyler Clippard, a former non-favorite of Yankees fans when he wore pinstripes, got out of it.

After DJ LeMahieu doubled and Aaron Judge walked, Gio Urshela (three hits) singled to right and the threat of Puig's arm kept LeMahieu at third (Puig already had thrown out Cameron Maybin at the plate in the second inning on LeMahieu's fly to right). Perez got Didi Gregorius to fly out to right on his second pitch and Clippard retired Gary Sanchez on a fly to right on his first pitch, with the Yankees -- probably wisely -- choosing not to challenge Puig's arm on the two medium fly balls. Gleyber Torres then popped to second.

In the eighth against Zack Britton, Tyler Naquin reached when first baseman Mike Ford flat-out dropped Gregorius’ throw after a nice barehand play. Roberto Perez’s sacrifice bunt moved Naquin to second. Francisco Lindor then sent a towering drive to right-center, and on the dead run, Brett Gardner made the catch a half-step in front of the wall, the ball just staying in his glove. Britton retired Greg Allen on a grounder to short to get out of the inning.

After walking Carlos Santana to start the ninth, Aroldis Chapman got Puig to pop to first and struck out Ramirez and Kipnis swinging for his 34th save in 39 chances.

The Yankees quickly gave Tanaka the lead in the bottom of the first against rookie righthander Aaron Civale.

Judge, in a 12-for-81 skid coming into the night, lined a single to left with one out and Urshela dumped a single to right, giving him 22 hits in his last 42 at-bats. Gregorius grounded into a 3-6 force, putting runners at the corners for Sanchez, who blooped a first-pitch fastball to right for an RBI single. Torres then grounded a full-count sinker to right for a single and a 2-0 lead.

Ramirez got Cleveland on the board with one out in the second, roping a 1-and-1 fastball just over the wall in right for his 20th homer.

The Yankees nearly got the run back in the bottom half. After Maybin led off with a double and went to third on Ford’s groundout, LeMahieu lifted a fly ball to medium right. Puig, part of the Trevor Bauer trade deadline deal with the Reds, then showed off an arm that’s been among the best in the sport since his first season in 2013. Maybin took off for the plate and Puig fired a strike to Perez, who tagged him out on a play that was not at all close.

With two outs in the fifth, Judge doubled and scored an unearned run when Puig misplayed Urshela's single for an error. That gave the Yankees a 3-1 lead.