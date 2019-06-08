TODAY'S PAPER
Fan drops in to Yankees' bullpen before being arrested

Zack Britton of the Yankees pitches during the

Zack Britton of the Yankees pitches during the eighth inning against the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 1. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
CLEVELAND – There was a somewhat odd security incident in the ninth inning of Friday night’s Yankees-Indians game when a female fan, described by several individuals as being “inebriated,” dropped into the Yankees' bullpen in centerfield.

The woman, whom several Yankees relievers estimated to be in her late 20s or early 30’s, walked about 30 feet to where the pitchers were sitting and began shaking hands with them. At that point, ballpark security, lax in stopping her or even noticing her until then, finally whisked her away and had her arrested.  

“She had attempted to climb the fence a couple of times [earlier in the game],” Zack Britton said. “It’s probably five feet on her end and maybe 10 feet total all the way down.”

Britton said when Indians closer Brad Hand came on to close out Cleveland’s 5-2 victory, “she just hopped and came over.”

“She shook everyone’s hand and said she was a big Yankees fan,” Britton said. “She was really nice. The cop even said she was really nice when they arrested her. And then she realized she was going to jail.”

Britton smiled while recalling the story but he, as well as every other player, understood the potential for a not-so-funny outcome.

“It’s funny, but it’s not a safe thing to do,” Britton said. “You don’t know these people. You don’t know their intentions.”

