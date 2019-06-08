Yankees' bad road trip continues in loss to Indians

CLEVELAND – The Yankees are left with just Sunday afternoon as their chance to prevent an already rough trip from being an outright embarrassment.

They fell to 1-4 on this trip -- and took their fifth defeat in the last six games overall -- by losing to the Indians, 8-4, on Saturday afternoon in front of 32,239 at Progressive Field.

CC Sabathia was looking for his 250th career victory when he made the start against the Indians, with whom the lefthander spent the first eight seasons of his career. He did not get it.

After Didi Gregorius hit a two-run homer in the first, Sabathia threw three scoreless innings, but he could not keep it going, allowing four runs in his final two innings. He allowed seven hits, including a two-run homer by Oscar Mercado in the fifth that gave the Indians a 4-2 lead.

Jonathan Holder relieved in the sixth and allowed two long home runs – a two-run blast by Roberto Perez, who made it four straight games with a homer, and a solo shot by former Met Kevin Plawecki that made it 7-2. Holder had a 1.42 ERA in his previous six outings.

Gregorius, coming off a 2-for-4 night after being activated Friday, batted cleanup Saturday and was quickly heard from. With DJ LeMahieu aboard after an infield single, Gregorius hammered a first-pitch curveball from righthander Adam Plutko that didn’t do much, lining it over the wall in right for a two-out homer. But Plutko, recalled from the minors to make Saturday’s start, retired 16 of the next 17 batters and wound up allowing three hits in six innings.

The Indians' Carlos Santana led off the fourth with a single and Jordan Luplow, who later robbed Brett Gardner of extra bases with a backhand catch in deep right-center, followed with a double. Jose Ramirez’s sacrifice fly made it 2-1 and Perez blasted an RBI double off the yellow line atop the wall in left-center to tie it.

The Indians untied it in the fifth when Francisco Lindor doubled with two outs and Mercado slammed a 2-and-2 slider to right for his third homer and a 4-2 lead.

Lefthander Oliver Perez helped bring the Yankees back in the seventh. Gregorius led off with a bullet that Perez stopped but drove him to the ground. Though he had time, Perez rushed his throw and fired wildly to first for what was scored a hit and an error that put Gregorius on second. Gleyber Torres, back after missing two games with a sore left shoulder, doubled home Gregorius, and Gio Urshela’s sacrifice fly off righty Adam Cimber made it 7-4.