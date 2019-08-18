Indians rough up CC Sabathia to defeat Yankees

The Yankees weren’t any happier with Sunday’s plate umpire than they were with Saturday’s. But there was no victory Sunday to provide a lighter mood on it all.

CC Sabathia, in his return from the injured list, didn’t look good at all and Mike Clevinger controlled Yankees’ bats for five scoreless innings in an 8-4 loss to Cleveland on steamy afternoon at the Stadium in front of 45,682.

“Hopefully he can go out and give us a handful of really good innings,” Aaron Boone said of Sabathia beforehand.

The 39-year-old did not, allowing four runs, four hits and three walks over three innings in which the damage could have been far worse.

The Yankees (83-43), after splitting the four-games series with the Indians (74-51), a potential opponent come October, are off Monday before starting a nine-game, three-city trip Tuesday in Oakland against the red-hot A’s.

It appeared as if the Yankees might see their streak of 207 games of scoring at least one run end but DJ LeMahieu’s two-run homer with one out in the seventh off righthander Hunter Wood took care of that.

But LeMahieu’s 21st homer only made it 6-2 and Oscar Mercado’s two-run homer in the eighth off Luis Cessa quickly pushed the lead back to six. LeMahieu’s RBI single in the ninth off Brad Hand made it 8-3 and Aaron Judge’s RBI double made it 8-4, still two on and one out. But Hand struck out Didi Gregorius and got Gio Urshela to fly to left to end it.

Mike Freeman, replacing the scorching hot bat belonging to Jose Ramirez who had the day off, went 3-for-4, including a three-run homer off Sabathia in a four-run second.

Sabathia, ejected the day before along with Brett Gardner by plate umpire Phil Cuzzi, who had the plate Sunday, worked out of trouble in the first.

Mercado reached on an infield single with one out and stole second. Gary Sanchez’s throw sailed into center, the error putting Mercado on third. Carlos Santana hit a chopper to third where Urshela charged and delivered an on-target throw to Sanchez, who tagged out the head-first sliding Mercado at the plate. Sabathia, who already had started expressing some displeasure with Cuzzi’s strike zone, along with Boone, who was tossed by Saturday by plate umpire Ben May, struck out Puig with a 91-mph fastball to end the 17-pitch inning.

Sabathia was not as fortunate in a 35-pitch second, though in some ways he was lucky to survive the inning in which the Indians sent 10 to the plate.

Franmill Reyes and Roberto Perez started the inning with singles and Jason Kipnis’ sacrifice bunt moved the runners. Greg Allen followed with a grounder to short and Didi Gregorius, from the hole, came home to try for the plodding Reyes. But his throw was high, and Reyes slid in for a 1-0 lead. Sabathia then hung a 1-and-1 slider that Freeman sent into the Yankees’ bullpen in right-center, his fourth homer making it 4-0. It marked the 25th homer allowed in 91 2/3 innings this season for Sabathia. After Francisco Lindor grounded out, Sabathia walked Mercado, Santana and Puig to load the bases, but the veteran got out of it by striking out Reyes with, to that point, his 52nd pitch of the day.

After Clevinger, who struck out 10 and allowed three hits in his five innings, stranded two in the bottom of the second, Sabathia rebounded to strike out the side in the third.

But that would be his final inning as lefthander Nestor Cortes Jr. took over in the fourth and, after striking out Freeman, allowed Lindor’s 21st homer, a liner that just eluded Judge’s glove at the wall in right, nestling instead into the glove of a kid seated in the first row.

Cleveland added one more off Cortes in the sixth, getting a Freeman double and RBI single from Mercado to make it 6-0.