SportsBaseballYankees

Dellin Betances feels soreness in shoulder/lat area

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
CLEVELAND – Dellin Betances’ rehab was going smoothly until suddenly it wasn’t.

And while the Yankees are not back to square one with the reliever, who started the season on the injured list with a right shoulder impingement, his status again is very much up in the air.

Betances threw to hitters Wednesday in an intrasquad camp game in Tampa and felt soreness a day later in his shoulder/lat area, according to Aaron Boone. As a result, a scheduled side session Friday was scrapped.

Tests taken in Tampa came back negative, but  Betances was scheduled to fly  to New York to be evaluated by team doctor Chris Ahmad and undergo further testing.

“Glad he stopped before he got on the mound [Friday],” Boone said before Saturday afternoon’s game against the Indians. “Hoping it’s not serious, but we’ll know more probably in a couple of days.”

The Yankees’ bullpen has been among the best in the sport without Betances, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t missed him.

“He’s a great pitcher,” Boone said. “Hopefully this is just something that slows it a little bit. He’s obviously a very important player to what we do. There’s no denying how important he is to our club.”

Newsday columnist Erik Boland

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

