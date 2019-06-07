CLEVELAND – The return of Didi Gregorius to the Yankees wasn’t enough to overcome a third straight subpar outing by Domingo German.

And the latter was a reminder – not that it was needed – while it remains to be seen if the Yankees refusing to budge from their offer to Dallas Keuchel was a mistake, bolstering their rotation before the trade deadline will likely be necessary to get this club where it has expectations of going.

German, though displaying a pretty good curveball, again was victimized by the long ball, allowing two killer home runs in a 5-2 loss to the Indians in front of 31,531 at Progressive Field.

The Yankees (39-23), after losing two of three in Toronto, slipped to 1-3 on this six-game trip that concludes here Sunday.

Gregorius, starting at short and batting fifth, singled in his first two at-bats and finished 2-for-4.

Carlos Santana’s two-run homer with none out in the sixth snapped a 2-2 tie to lift the Indians (32-31). It was Santana’s 12th homer and was the seventh allowed in the last four starts for German, who allowed four runs and six hits over six innings. The righthander, who had a 2.50 ERA after his first nine games, struck out six and walked one.

Taylor Naquin, who came in with one homer in 33 games this season, also homered off German, who slipped to 9-2 with a 3.86 ERA.

The Indians made it 5-2 in the eighth off David Hale when Francisco Lindor tripled and came in on Jason Kipnis’ sacrifice fly.

Brad Hand struck out the side in the ninth for his 19th save.

Zach Plesac, the 24-year-old nephew of former big-league pitcher Dan Plesac who was making his third career start since his call-up May 28, allowed two runs and six hits over seven innings. The righthander struck out five and walked one. He threw four scoreless innings after allowing runs in the second and third innings that gave the Yankees a 2-0 lead.

German started a perfect 14-pitch bottom half of the first by striking out Francisco Lindor swinging at a curveball and Oscar Mercado looking at a fastball.

The Yankees then gave him a lead. Gary Sanchez led off with a single and Gregorius stung a first-pitch fastball to right. It moved Sanchez to third, though Gregorius was thrown out at second trying to stretch. Kendrys Morales walked, putting runners at the corners for Clint Frazier, who got ahead 2-and-0 before lining a high fastball into the gap in left-center, the RBI double making it 1-0 and improving the 24-year-old to 14-for-33 with 23 RBI this season with runners in scoring position. Gio Urshela bounced back to the mound and Plesac ran down Morales, straggling too far off third, for the second out. Brett Gardner grounded to second to end the 25-pitch inning.

Aaron Hicks’ hot bat helped extend the lead in the third when the centerfielder led off with his

third homer in his last four games, and fourth overall, making it 2-0.

The Indians trimmed their deficit by one in the fourth. Oscar Mercado singled with one out and Carlos Santana walked. Kipnis, who singled in his first-bat to lead off the second but was gunned down by a pinpoint dart by Sanchez at second trying to steal, smacked a single to right for an RBI single that made it 2-1.

Naquin tied it with two outs in the fifth, ripping a first-pitch fastball to right. It marked 11 homers allowed in 13 games for German, his ninth allowed in his last six starts.