Giancarlo Stanton likely to start rehab assignment this week

Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton draws a walk during

Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton draws a walk during the eighth inning against the Oriolesat Yankee Stadium on March 31. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
CLEVELAND – Giancarlo Stanton (biceps/calf) is likely to start a rehab assignment Monday or Tuesday,  probably the latter, with high Class A Tampa.

“The plan is, right now, is probably a few games with Tampa, possibly Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, then probably transfer him to [Triple-A] Scranton,” Aaron Boone said. “He’s been getting a lot of live at-bats. Maybe, once he starts that rehab again, he won’t take as long as some guys. I think it will be at least a week [before returning].”

Judging his progress

Aaron Judge (left oblique strain) hit outside for a third straight day Saturday in Tampa, and Boone didn’t rule out the possibility of the outfielder playing in some games (minor league or camp games) in two weeks or so.

“Could be,” Boone said, “if everything continues to go as well as it is.”

Tanaka set for Monday

Masahiro Tanaka, who was officially placed on the paternity leave list Saturday morning,  will not make his scheduled start Sunday afternoon. He left the team Wednesday in Toronto to return home to New York to be with his wife, who delivered the couple’s second child, a daughter, on Thursday.

Nestor Cortes Jr. was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Boone said the Yankees likely will use an opener, perhaps Chad Green, on Sunday. 

Boone said Tanaka, whose wife and family are doing well, will start the Subway Series opener at the Stadium on Monday. James Paxton will start Tuesday.

Piano man

Boone was not among those surprised at the news that Didi Gregorius, who made his debut Friday after having Tommy John surgery on his right elbow last October, taught himself to play the piano while rehabbing.

“Didi’s just a gifted person,” Boone said. “He can do a lot of things in this world very well. He’s so artistic, he’s obviously such a good player. There’s an energy around him, there’s a joy he brings to the field every day that guys kind of gravitate to.”

Gregorius has gone 2-for-4 in each of his two games, hitting a two-run homer in the first inning Saturday.

Gleyber Torres, back in the lineup after two days off to rest a sore left shoulder, started at second Saturday. “I’m so happy Didi’s back,” said Torres, who still will see some time at short when Gregorius is given a day off, which will occur Sunday afternoon. “I can’t wait to play with Didi again.”

Extra bases

The Yankees announced Saturday afternoon that they have signed catcher Erik Kratz, who played for them in 2017, to a minor-league deal. They assigned him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. 

Newsday columnist Erik Boland

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

