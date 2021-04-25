CLEVELAND — Taken in totality, the Yankees had a successful series here.

Any time, after all, a team takes three of four in a four-game road series it’s a positive.

Still, the Yankees left Progressive Field with a bitter taste in their mouths after dropping the series finale Sunday, 7-3, to Cleveland.

After come-from-behind victories in the first three games — including storming back from consecutive 3-0 first-inning deficits the first two nights — the Yankees failed to hold their own three-run lead Sunday.

Jameson Taillon, given that 3-0 cushion in the fourth on back-to-back homers — Gio Urshela's two-run blast and Mike Ford's solo shot — could not hold it, allowing all four of his runs in the bottom half of the inning.

Nick Nelson, among the relief stars of the spring when he won a bullpen spot, continued a mostly lousy regular season, allowing a combined three runs in the fifth and sixth innings.

The Yankees, who came into this series staggering at an AL-worst 6-11, did bump their record to 9-12 heading to Baltimore for a four-game series that starts Monday night at Camden Yards.

Taillon (0-2) allowed four runs and five hits over four innings in which he struck out six, his ERA increasing to 6.23 from 5.40. Cleveland righty Triston McKenzie allowed three runs and four hits over four innings. Four relievers shut out the Yankees over the final five innings.

The Yankees, who had six hits, loaded the bases against McKenzie in a 29-pitch first but could not push a run across.

Giancarlo Stanton singled with one out and, after Aaron Judge struck out, Rougned Odor and Gleyber Torres worked back-to-back walks to load the bases. Urshela, however, struck out swinging at a slider to end the inning.

The Yankees grabbed the lead in the fourth. Torres led off with a single. Urshela followed by drilling a 0-and-1 fastball to right, his third homer making it 2-0 and marking the first time in the series the Yankees scored first. Ford, 1-for-12 since being recalled from the alternate site Tuesday, made it two in a row, slamming a 3-and-1 fastball to right-center, his first homer of the season making it 3-0.

Spotted the lead, Taillon could not do what Gerrit Cole did the night before when homers by Aaron Hicks and Odor gave him a lead — provide a shutdown inning.

Cesar Hernandez led off the bottom of the fourth with a single and Jose Ramirez followed with one of his own. Eddie Rosario made it three straight hits, his RBI single to right making it 3-1. Lumbering Cleveland DH Franmil Reyes, who singled and stole his first career base in the second, then skied a 1-and-2 fastball just over the wall in right, his fifth homer making it 4-3.

Cleveland tacked on against Nelson in the fifth.

The righthander walked the first batter he faced, No. 9 hitter Austin Hedges, and got Amed Rosario to line to short. But a wild pitch moved Hedges to second, Hernandez singled to right and Ramirez’s sacrifice fly to left made it 5-3.

After an erratic Cal Quantrill got out of a first-and-third, two-out situation in the sixth — his glove somehow got in the way of Stanton’s ground smash comebacker that came at him at 106.7 mph — things got worse for Nelson in the bottom half.

The 6-5, 265-pound Reyes, who legged out his first career triple Thursday night, led off and launched a ball to left-center. The ball ricocheted oddly off an indent in the wall, and skittered away from Clint Frazier, allowing Reyes to add to his triple total. Jordan Luplow’s one-out laser double off the wall in left made it 6-3 and Hedges snapped a 0-for-12 slump with a two-out RBI single that made it 7-3.