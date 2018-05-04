The Yankees’ bullpen nearly wasted CC Sabathia’s dominating performance and milestone home runs by Gleyber Torres, Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez on Friday night.

Except the Indians’ pitching was worse.

Miguel Andujar’s RBI single off Cody Allen with two outs in the ninth inning gave the Yankees a walk-off 7-6 victory — their fourth straight win and 13th in their last 14 games — before a sellout crowd of 46,869 at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees, who led 5-0 before Chasen Shreve and David Robertson allowed the Indians to tie it with a pair of home runs in the eighth, took a 6-5 lead in the bottom of the eighth as Alexi Ogando walked Judge on a 3-and-2 pitch with the bases loaded and two outs.

But with two outs, runners on second and third and an 0-and-2 count on Jason Kipnis in the ninth, Aroldis Chapman fired a 101.7-mph fastball off the mask of plate umpire Tim Timmons — Gary Sanchez didn’t even get a glove on it — for a wild pitch that tied it at 6-6. It was his second wild pitch of the inning and came moments after he had struck out Francisco Lindor for the second out with runners on second and third.

But Giancarlo Stanton led off the bottom of the ninth with a double to right-center off Ogando and reached third on Aaron Hicks’ groundout to first. With two outs, Neil Walker battled back from an 0-and-2 count to draw a walk and Andujar flared the winning single to right on a 1-and-2 pitch.

Sabathia allowed three hits in six scoreless innings, walking none, striking out seven and throwing 61 of his 92 pitches for strikes. Most of his pitches were in the 80s, some dipping into the 70s. He lowered his ERA to 1.39 and is undefeated in his last 14 regular-season starts dating to Aug. 19, 2017.

“He’s in such a great place throwing the ball,” said Yankees manager Aaron Boone, the 37-year-old Sabathia’s teammate on the Indians from 2005-06. “It’s fun to watch him go out there with what he has and really understand how to get guys out and generate the kind of weak contact that he seems to do all the time. It’s fun to watch him, at this point of his career, have a lot of success.”

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

But the big lefty was robbed of his third win of the season by the bullpen duo of Shreve and Robertson as the Indians tied the score with five runs in the eighth.

Shreve, who did not record an out against four batters, allowed three hits and a walk and was charged with four runs, three of which scored on Bradley Zimmer’s homer to center. Robertson inherited a runner on first and gave up Jose Ramirez’s two-run homer to right-center.

The Yankees took a 4-0 lead against Josh Tomlin, who entered the game with a 9.16 ERA, in the fourth.

After Lindor botched Andujar’s potential double-play grounder, putting runners on first and second with none out, Torres smacked the first pitch he saw, a 73-mph curveball, to left for his first career home run and a 3-0 lead. At 21 years, 142 days old, he became the youngest Yankee to hit a home run since John Ellis did so at 20 years, 269 days on May 17, 1969.

With one out, Judge stroked a 77-mph curveball into the leftfield stands to make it 4-0. In his 214th career game, Judge became the fastest in Major League Baseball history to 64 career home runs.

Judge also was the fastest in MLB history to 63 career home runs (206 games). But Sanchez led off the fifth by depositing Tomlin’s 88-mph fastball into the leftfield stands to make it 5-0. It was his 62nd career homer in 206 games, tying Mark McGwire for second place.

The opening of this three-game set marked the first meeting between the teams since the Yankees beat the Indians, 5-2, on Oct. 11 in Game 5 of their American League Division Series. That completed their rally in the best-of-five series after they lost the first two games.