Yankees vs. Indians

The Yankees host the Cleveland Indians in the first game of a four-game series on Thursday at Yankee Stadium.

Jason Kipnis #22 of the Cleveland Indians celebrates
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Jason Kipnis #22 of the Cleveland Indians celebrates his first inning home run against the New York Yankees with teammate Franmil Reyes #32 at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Gio Urshela #29 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Gio Urshela #29 of the Yankees talks with former teammate Francisco Lindor #12 of the Cleveland Indians during the first inning at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019.

Jonathan Loaisiga #43 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Jonathan Loaisiga #43 of the New York Yankees looks on as Roberto Perez #55 of the Cleveland Indians celebrates his first inning home run with third base coach Mike Sarbaugh at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Indians runs
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Indians runs the bases after his first inning grand slam home run against Chad Green #57 of the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Indians celebrates
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Indians celebrates his first inning grand slam home run against the New York Yankees with his teammates at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Gary Sanchez #24 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Gary Sanchez #24 of the New York Yankees looks on as Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Indians celebrates his first inning grand slam home run with his teammates at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Giancarlo Stanton speaks to reporters before the Yankees'
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Giancarlo Stanton of the New York Yankees speaks to the media prior to a game against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Giancarlo Stanton of the New York Yankees speaks
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Giancarlo Stanton of the New York Yankees speaks
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

