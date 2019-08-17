Well, that’s one way to overshadow a two-homer game by Gleyber Torres, another multi-hit effort by DJ LeMahieu and a victory over a club the Yankees might see in October.

One minute players and coaches in the Yankees’ dugout were celebrating the second of Torres’ blasts, a solo shot in the bottom of the sixth inning that gave the Bombers a two-run lead in what would be a 6-5 victory over the Indians at the Stadium, and the next they were collectively unleashing unabashed fury at the umpires.

By the time the carnage had been sorted out, Aaron Boone had been ejected by plate umpire Ben May, and Brett Gardner and CC Sabathia were summarily tossed by first-base umpire Phil Cuzzi.

The fuse was lit when the batter after Torres, Cameron Maybin, was called out on a pitch that appeared low for the second out of the sixth.

The dugout chirped at May, a minor-league call-up umpire who has done big-league games since 2014, led by Boone. The manager, whose “our guys are (expletive) savages in the box” tirade against Brennan Miller, another minor-league call-up, on July 19 went viral, was ejected for the fourth time this season.

Then it got exceptionally heated.

Shortly after Boone returned to the dugout, Cuzzi charged to the edge of the dugout and dramatically ejected Gardner, who once again took to banging his bat into the dugout roof. It was reminiscent of Aug. 9 in Toronto when Gardner took his bat to the dugout roof – coincidentally after a borderline strike call on Maybin – and was ejected not for that but because plate umpire Chris Segal – yes, a minor-league call-up – mistakenly took Maybin’s voice of displeasure for Gardner’s.

Cuzzi mimicked Gardner’s reverse jackhammer motion after tossing him. As Cuzzi walked away from the dugout, several players yelled in the umpire’s direction and he turned and ejected Sabathia. Both veterans had to be restrained from going after Cuzzi, who famously blew a call at the start of the 11th inning in Game 2 of 2009 ALDS against the Twins, calling a Joe Mauer ball down the leftfield line foul that clearly landed fair.

As for the game, the Yankees (83-42) held on for a second straight victory after getting shelled 19-5 in the first game of the series against the Indians (73-51).

LeMahieu, who had two hits, snapped a 4-4 tie with his 20th homer with two outs in the fifth. Torres’ shot in the sixth, the 22-year-old’s 29th homer of the season, made it 6-4.

Cleveland got one back in the eighth to make it 6-5 against Zack Britton and probably felt it should have scored more but the lefthander induced a 4-3 double play off the bat of Kevin Plawecki to end the inning.

Aroldis Chapman worked a perfect ninth for his 35th save in 40 chances.