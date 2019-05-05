The Yankees still are a long way from being whole again, but there seems to be tangible progress being made toward that end.

Clint Frazier, one of 13 Yankees on the injured list, played in a rehab game Saturday night and will be activated Monday, Aaron Boone said after his team's rain-shortened 4-1 win over the Twins on Sunday. Frazier, sidelined with a left ankle sprain, was supposed to DH for Double-A Trenton on Sunday, but because of the rainy, cold weather in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, the Yankees kept him out (the game eventually was postponed).

General manager Brian Cashman, appearing Sunday morning on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM, gave additional updates on some of the injured. He mostly restated what he or Boone has said previously, but he did provide some specifics.

For example, Cashman said Aaron Hicks, out with the lower-back strain that cost him pretty much all of spring training, is expected to graduate this week from extended spring games to a full rehab assignment with high Class A Tampa.

“It’s possible you see him as early as next weekend get activated,” Cashman said.

Cashman said Didi Gregorius, who is recovering from offseason Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, could be in line to start a rehab assignment, with some games at designated hitter, on May 20. That officially would start Gregorius’ rehab assignment clock, which — if there are no setbacks — potentially could lead to a late June or early July return.

“Obviously, he’s going to need quite a few games, essentially a spring training,” Cashman said. “Didi’s doing really well and we’re optimistic that he’s going to be [back] on the sooner side of things.”

Dellin Betances, out with the right shoulder impingement that cost him the last part of spring training, could return “sometime in June,” Cashman said, adding that the righthander should start a throwing program Monday.

As for Luis Severino (lat strain), Cashman repeated what he’s said before. “You won’t see [him] until after the All-Star break,” he said.

Giancarlo Stanton, out with a left biceps strain and also a shoulder issue that required a cortisone shot last week while the Yankees were out West, is expected to resume taking batting practice sometime this week.

And speaking of the latest Yankee to hit the injured list – lefthander James Paxton, placed there Saturday with left knee inflammation — Cashman said, “We’re probably looking at a three-weeks-max situation.”

Jonathan Loaisiga will take Paxton’s rotation spot.