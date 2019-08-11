TODAY'S PAPER
Pitcher Stephen Tarpley is 27th Yankee placed on IL

Yankees relief pitcher Stephen Tarpley delivers against the

Yankees relief pitcher Stephen Tarpley delivers against the Rockies during the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium on July 21. Photo Credit: Brad Penner/Brad Penner

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
TORONTO — Kind of puts a different spin on the chase for 28.

The Yankees announced Sunday morning they had placed Stephen Tarpley on the injured list with a left elbow impingement, making the lefthanded pitcher the 27th player they’ve put on the IL this season.

“It’s been crazy, obviously,” manager Aaron Boone said of the injury total. “Been tough to go through but it’s also been something that I feel like has bonded us together.”

Needing to cover themselves for the day, righthander Brady Lail and lefthander Joe Mantiply were signed to major-league contracts and put on the 25-man roster.

“Some fresh arms in case we got into kind of a funky situation,” Boone said before Sunday’s 1-0 win over the Blue Jays in which Masahiro Tanaka’s brilliance over eight innings ensured neither pitcher would be called upon.

It was the first call to the big leagues for Lail, 26, an 18th-round pick of the Yankees in 2012. Mantiply, 28, acquired Friday from the Reds for cash considerations, has appeared in five big-league games, all with the Tigers in 2016.

In addition to the Tarpley move, Giancarlo Stanton (right knee sprain) was placed on the 60-day IL to free up space on the 40-man roster. There is nothing to read into Stanton’s transfer to the 60-day. The outfielder cannot come off that list before Aug. 25. He started light baseball activities just last week and at best isn’t expected to be ready until sometime in September.

Torres back

Gleyber Torres, dealing with discomfort in his core much of the last week, started Sunday for the first time since leaving Tuesday’s game in Baltimore. He had no apparent issues and went 0-for-3 with a solid game at shortstop.

Bullpen for CC

CC Sabathia, on the IL with right knee inflammation, had a bullpen session. He’ll throw another one Tuesday, Boone said, and it’s likely the lefthander will be reinserted into the rotation at some point next weekend against Cleveland.

