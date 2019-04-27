The injury news is beginning to improve for Yankees

SAN FRANCISCO — Good news for the Yankees on the injury front, in short supply throughout the month, seems to be getting more frequent.

Troy Tulowitzki was part of a group taking full batting practice outside at the club’s minor-league complex in Tampa on Saturday, and it appears the shortstop, out since April 4 with a left calf strain, will play in an extended spring training game Monday.

Aaron Hicks, who started the season on the injured list with a lower-back injury, also took full BP and could start playing in extended spring training games Wednesday. Saturday marked the first time during his rehab that Hicks faced live pitching. Didi Gregorius and Logan Morrison rounded out the BP group.

“Didi’s doing really well,” Aaron Boone said. “He’s throwing across the infield now, he’s been hitting outside, he feels really good. I would say Didi’s recovery/rehab has gone about as smooth as it could go. We continue to believe we’ll get him for a good chunk of the season.”

There still is no official timetable for Gregorius’ return.

Miggy swinging it

Miguel Andujar, out since April 1 with a small tear in his right labrum, had a second straight successful day in an extended spring training game. A day after playing five innings at third base, Andujar was the DH Saturday and went 3-for-5, smoking two line drives and reaching on an infield single. He’ll start playing with high Class A Tampa on Tuesday and still is in line for a possible return to the Yankees by next weekend’s series against the Twins at the Stadium.

No surprises

Boone, asked the obligatory every-couple-of-weeks question about Jacoby Ellsbury, said he is “not that far along” in his rehab. “He’s had a number of little things that continue to pop up,” Boone said. Ellsbury has not played a game since Sept. 30, 2017.

Frazier gets on field

Clint Frazier, placed on the IL Tuesday with a left ankle sprain, played catch on the field before Saturday’s game. Boone said he “potentially” could return to the field immediately after his 10-day IL stint is up. “He continues to make progress,” Boone said. “So that’d be the hope, that it would be pretty close to that.”

More from the trainer’s room

Boone said Dellin Betances (right shoulder impingement) is slated to start his throwing program when the Yankees return to New York late in the coming week. “He’s feeling pretty significant improvements,” Boone said … Luis Severino, whose rehab from right rotator cuff inflammation was shut down a couple of weeks ago when he was diagnosed with a lat strain, still is “a few weeks away” from starting to throw again, Boone said … Aaron Judge, put on the IL April 21 with a left oblique strain, isn’t doing much other than getting treatment, per the initial diagnosis. “We’ll kind of really reevaluate where he is in probably another week or so,” Boone said … Giancarlo Stanton, whose rehab from a left biceps strain was briefly shut down when his left shoulder required a cortisone shot this past week, is expected to rejoin the Yankees in Phoenix. He will resume hitting off a tee, which he had been doing before the shot.

Voit streaks on

Luke Voit extended his MLB-best on-base streak to 38 games in the fifth inning Saturday when Derek Holland hit him in the right knee with a pitch, forcing in a run to make it 2-0. It is the second-longest streak by a Yankee since the start of 2005, trailing Mark Teixeira’s 42-game streak from June 6-July 26, 2010.