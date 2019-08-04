J.A. Happ signed a two-year contract with the Yankees last offseason, so it’s not as if there is any question about his place on the roster.

But if Brian Cashman had added an established arm to the rotation at the trade deadline last week, Happ might have been the one whose spot in the rotation was in doubt after a wildly uneven two-thirds of a season.

There was no such trade, so there was Happ on Sunday night, back on the mound at Yankee Stadium in his first post-deadline start as the Red Sox tried to avoid being swept.

It also was Happ’s first day back from paternity leave, so perhaps he had not enjoyed a normal amount of rest over the weekend. Would he make everyone feel better — at least for now — about the rotation that might have to match up against the Astros’ star-studded starters come October? Yes and no.

Happ looked very sharp through four innings in a game whose start was delayed 69 minutes because of passing clouds and five minutes of light rain. But after being given a 7-0 lead, he allowed back-to-back home runs by Christian Vazquez and Michael Chavis in the fifth, and after getting the first two outs in the sixth, he gave up a two-run single by Andrew Benintendi that made it 7-4. So much for what had been a feel-good night.

His higher-paid, more celebrated Red Sox counterpart, David Price, also was coming off paternity leave. Price endured yet another awful outing at Yankee Stadium since joining the Red Sox, leaving after 2 2⁄3 innings after allowing seven runs, including long home runs by Aaron Judge and Gio Urshela.

With two outs and a man on first in the third, he allowed six hits in a row, followed by a walk, before Alex Cora mercifully removed him. Cora seemed to be trying to preserve his bullpen in a game that increasingly looked like a lost cause but finally had to rescue Price from further embarrassment.

Happ breezed through his first four innings. In the first, Mookie Betts, Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts went down quietly. After J.D. Martinez led off the second with a clean single to left, Sam Travis grounded into a double play.

The Red Sox had two hits in the third, which ended when first baseman Mike Ford fielded the ball deep behind the bag and flipped to Happ covering to narrowly beat Devers.

Happ had a very long wait after the top of the third as the Yankees scored their six runs and sent 11 men to the plate. Initially, it did not seem to affect him. In the fourth, the heart of the Red Sox lineup went down quickly and quietly, 1-2-3.

But in the fifth, Vazquez hammered a 2-and-2 pitch into the leftfield seats and Chavis followed with another long blast. Happ has allowed 26 home runs in 115 innings this season.

So it has gone for Happ in a strange season in which he has mixed strong outings with awful ones, to the tune of a 5.19 ERA and an 8-6 record entering the game.

In his previous six outings, he allowed eight runs — including three home runs — in four innings, then allowed a total of only five runs over three consecutive starts, then allowed six runs while recording only 10 outs against the Twins, then gave up three runs in six innings to Arizona on Tuesday.

In other words, he has been all over the map after a 2018 season in which he joined the Yankees in midsummer and was very effective down the stretch.

“All over the map” is not necessarily a disqualifying trait for a rotation that has been inconsistent overall. But it is not the sort of thing the Yankees want to worry about two months from now.

Who knows where Happ goes from here? Early on one night against the Yankees’ fast-fading archrival, all seemed relatively well, then there were sudden alarm bells. Tune in later in the week to see what happens next.