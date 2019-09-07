BOSTON — Don’t count J.A. Happ out of the postseason mix just yet.

The lefthander, among the biggest disappointments on the Yankees' pitching staff this season, may have found something as October draws nearer.

Happ made it two straight terrific starts on Saturday afternoon, allowing two hits and no runs in 6 1/3 innings as the Yankees beat the Red Sox, 5-1, in front of 36,619 at Fenway Park.

Happ was coming off an outing in which he allowed one hit in six scoreless innings against Oakland last Sunday.

Helped by a tremendous four-seam fastball — a bread-and-butter pitch for much of his 13-year career but one that has been erratic this season — Happ (12-8, 5.10) walked one and struck out seven.

After striking out Rafael Devers to begin the seventh, he was lifted in favor of Adam Ottavino and departed to a rousing ovation from the sizable contingent of Yankees fans at Fenway.

Ottavino pitched a scoreless two-thirds of an inning but Tommy Kahnle allowed a pair of one-out singles in the eighth and was replaced by Zack Britton. He struck out Brock Holt, then retired Mookie Betts on a line drive right at Aaron Judge for the third out.

The Yankees (93-50), closing in on their first division title since 2012, got a bloop two-run double from Gary Sanchez and a bomb of a two-run homer by Edwin Encarnacion in a four-run fourth inning. Encarnacion, who was robbed of an extra-base hit off the Green Monster by a leaping Mookie Betts in the second inning, added an RBI double to left-center off the Monster in the ninth to make it 5-0.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Red Sox didn’t score until J.D. Martinez’s homer off Aroldis Chapman with two outs in the ninth.

The Yankees are 12-5 against the Red Sox this season. They entered the day tied with the Astros and a half-game ahead of the Dodgers in the battle for MLB's best record.

In Friday night’s 6-1 loss, the Yankees managed three hits and three walks and struck out 13 times against seven Boston pitchers. The Red Sox (76-66) again went the bullpen-game route Saturday, throwing eight pitchers at the Yankees, who totaled nine hits.

After the first nine Yankees were retired in order, DJ LeMahieu singled to start the fourth and Aaron Judge struck out against righty Ryan Weber. Then the Yankees produced two doubles and a home run in a span of five pitches.

Didi Gregorius scorched a line drive to right straight at Martinez, who lost the ball in the late-afternoon sun and fell down as the drive soared past him for a double that sent LeMahieu to third.

Colten Brewer came in to face Sanchez, who hit a blooper down the rightfield line into no man's land. Martinez and second baseman Holt converged, then let the ball drop, and it bounced into the seats for a two-run double that made it 2-0.

Encarnacion then attacked a first-pitch curveball and drove it 423 feet over the Green Monster and onto Lansdowne Street. His 32nd homer made it 4-0.

Happ allowed a one-out single by Xander Bogaerts in the bottom of the inning — the 1,000th career hit for the shortstop — but struck out Devers and Martinez to end the inning. Happ then retired nine of the last 10 he faced.