Over the weekend, the Yankees held out at least some hope Jacoby Ellsbury might be able to return this Thursday, the first day he’s eligible to come off the disabled list.

That hope was dashed Tuesday as Aaron Boone said the oft-injured veteran, rehabbing in Tampa from the right oblique strain that kept him out of most of spring training, was “dealing with a little bit of a hip thing.”

Boone said Ellsbury, 34, has been shut down for “a couple of days,” more bad news for a club that is short on outfielders with starting centerfielder Aaron Hicks already on the DL (right oblique strain) and Clint Frazier (concussion), a top outfield prospect, there as well.

“Just felt a little something in the hip,” Boone said Tuesday afternoon. “It’s going to cost him a couple of days here, but (it’s) different from what he was dealing with. Hopefully it’s something small and not a big deal and not a huge setback.”

With Ellsbury, of course, it’s difficult to be optimistic. Ellsbury went down March 2 with an oblique strain the Yankees initially called “mild,” and didn’t return until the final week of the spring. The plan was to get him about 50 at-bats in extended spring training before deeming him ready to return to the club, a process GM Brian Cashman over the weekend in Toronto said might have to be expedited given Hicks’ injury.

There was better news regarding Hicks, who landed on the 10-day DL after Thursday’s season-opener. The 28-year-old took swings and “continues to feel good,” Boone said.

“We’re optimistic he’s going to be on the short end of things,” Boone said, meaning a quick return from the DL.

The news with Frazier, out with a concussion since Feb. 24, has been mostly positive as well.

“I don’t have a specific day, I believe it’s soon,” Boone said of when Frazier might start playing in extended spring games. “He’s running the basses, he’s tracking high velocity (pitches), he’s doing all the things and continues to build momentum. There’s not any games down there the next couple of days but hopefully getting into game action is very close.”