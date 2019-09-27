ARLINGTON, Texas — Uh-oh.

For Yankees fans, that pretty much sums it up.

James Paxton, who emerged as the staff ace in the second half of the season and brought a 10-game winning streak into the weekend, left Friday night’s start against the Rangers after one inning.

The Yankees later announced Paxton had been removed for precautionary reasons because of a “tight left glute.”

The severity of the injury was not immediately clear.

It was the final regular season start for Paxton, and before the game, Aaron Boone said he planned for it to be a shorter outing than a typical start. But not one-inning short.

“Might go a little bit shorter with him, but still expect him to get a lot of work and hopefully pitch us into the middle innings,” Boone said.

Instead, Paxton was pulled after a 21-pitch first in which he allowed three hits and two runs, both coming on Danny Santana's homer.

Paxton struck out Rougned Odor swinging at a curveball to end the inning and did not appear to be favoring anything as he walked off the mound. Between innings, trainer Steve Donohue was seen in the dugout talking to Boone and pitching coach Larry Rothschild. Ben Heller replaced Paxton for the bottom of the second.

Paxton, 15-6 with a 3.73 ERA this season, including 10-0 with a 2.25 ERA during his streak, was one of the record 30 players the Yankees put on the injured list this season. He missed 23 games on the IL with left knee inflammation from May 4-28.

The Yankees led 5-2 in the fifth inning after getting solo homers from Giancarlo Stanton, Cameron Maybin and Brett Gardner. It gave them 302 homers this season. They entered the night two behind the Twins, who played the Royals on Friday night.

The Yankees set the single-season homer record last year with 267, a number both clubs blew past weeks ago.

Stanton put the Yankees on the scoreboard — and accounted for their 300th homer of the season — with one out in the first, crushing a hanging 2-and-1 curveball from lefthander Joe Palumbo. It improved the outfielder to 5-for-19 with two homers since returning from the IL Sept. 18.

Elvis Andrus singled with one out in the bottom of the inning and, with two outs, Santana ripped a 3-and-1 fastball to left for his 28th homer. Paxton came in having allowed one homer in his previous seven starts.