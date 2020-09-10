Aaron Boone told WFAN radio during his weekly show Thursday that pitcher James Paxton suffered a setback after a throwing session on Wednesday and “felt a little sore”.

The Yankees lefthander was placed on the injured list on Aug. 21 with a Grade 1 strain of his left forearm flexor.

“He won’t throw for a couple of days, and we’ll see where we are” Boone said on a Zoom call after the Yankees game against the Orioles at the Stadium was postponed Thursday because of rain.

Boone was asked if he thought it would be a big setback for Paxton.

“I don’t know,” he said. “I don’t think he’s reinjured or anything. I think he’s just a little sore from the volume of throwing.”

Paxton has not pitched since a 10-5 loss against Tampa Bay on Aug. 20 . The 31-year-old is 1-1 this season with a 6.64 ERA, 26 strikeouts and seven walks in 20 1/3 innings pitched. He was 15-6 last season with a 3.82 ERA, 186 strikeouts and 55 walks in 150 2/3 innings pitched.

However, with just 17 games left this season, it appears more of a concern for the Yankees that Paxton might not pitch again in the regular season. The Yankees (22-21) are in the eighth and final playoff spot in the American League and trail Toronto (24-19) for second place in the AL East by two games.

The Yankees will play the Orioles in a doubleheader on Friday. Boone said Gerrit Cole will pitch the 4:05 opener and Masahiro Tanaka will start the nightcap. (Both games will be seven innings and the second game will start approximately 35 minutes after the conclusion of the first game, but no earlier than 7:05 p.m. according to the Yankees.)

Booner did have good news about some Yankees players on the injured list. Pitcher Jonathan Loáisiga, who has been on the IL since Sept. 4 with an undisclosed medical issue, has shown improvement.

“Lo’s doing really well the last couple of days,” he said. “He’ll probably get on the mound, possibly [Friday]. He’s close to being back in with us.”

Also, Boone discussed third baseman Gio Urshela, who’s been dealing with a bone spur in his right elbow.

“Gio’s feeling great,” he said. “He was on the field [Thursday and] he did ground balls. I believe he’s eligible to come off Tuesday, and that would be the expectation.”