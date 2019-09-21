Of all the questions surrounding the Yankees and their rotation plans for the postseason, almost none of them involve James Paxton.

Just send him to the mound in Game 1 or 2 of the American League Division Series and let him go.

The lefthander continued a terrific second half, winning his 10th straight start Saturday afternoon in a 7-2 victory over the Blue Jays in front of 43,602 at the Stadium.

The victory allowed the Yankees (101-55) to keep within striking distance of the Astros (101-53), set to play host to the Angels Saturday night, for the best record in the Majors (and homefield advantage).

Paxton, backed by Giancarlo Stanton’s big day at the plate (2-for-3 with a homer and RBI double), allowed one run (unearned) and three hits over six innings.

The 30-year-old Paxton (15-6, 3.73), who struck out seven and did not walk a batter, has a 2.25 ERA with a 0.92 WHIP during his 10-game streak.

Aaron Boone, who spoke before the game of the “balance” he had to strike between chasing down the Astros and making sure his team is healthy for October, missed much of the afternoon as the Yankees’ season-long conflicts with umpires continued.

Boone was ejected for the fifth time this season and ninth time in two seasons after he was tossed after the bottom of the first inning by third base umpire Joe West.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

There was still some lingering unhappiness in the dugout over a 3-and-1 pitch West called a strike on Brett Gardner the night before when the Yankees were trying to rally in the ninth inning of a 4-3 loss.

Stanton said something to Saturday’s plate umpire, Jeremie Rehak, after taking a 0-and-1 pitch for a called strike that appeared low. That elicited some yelling from Boone and others. The outfielder had a longer chat with the umpire after being called out on a similarly placed 1-and-2 pitch for strike three and West soon pitched Boone and Rehak ejected hitting coach Marcus Thames within about 30 seconds of each other.

The Blue Jays (63-92) grabbed a lead in the third. Former Yankee Brandon Drury reached to start the inning when Didi Gregorius booted his grounder and Richard Urena followed with an infield single. Paxton struck out Luke Maile swinging at a changeup but Jonathan Davis dumped a 1-and-2 fastball to left, the RBI single making it 1-0.

The Yankees took the lead for good in the fourth. Aaron Judge led off with a double and, after Gregorius grounded out, Stanton roped a 1-and-1 sinker into the gap in left-center, the RBI double tying it at 1-1. After Gio Urshela lined to center, Mike Ford, who got the start at first, flared an RBI single to center to make it 2-1.

The Yankees blew it open in the sixth against righty Brock Stewart. Stanton led off with a long homer, which landed about halfway up the bleachers in left-center, for his second of the season. Back-to-back one-out doubles by Ford and Clint Frazier made it 4-1.

After Tyler Wade's single, Kyle Higashioka put up a nine-pitch at-bat, sending the finalone to right for a two-run single that made it 6-1. Ford’s third hit of the day, an RBI single, in the seventh made it 7-1.