The Martian may one day land in the Bronx.

The Yankees Tuesday signed Jasson Dominguez, the top international prospect in this year’s class, to a $5.1 million bonus, according to ESPN. The 16-year-old centerfielder from the Dominican Republic commands the largest signing bonus in team history by $1.8 million. It also represents the bulk of the team’s international bonus pool money — just short of $5.4 million — though the team also signed 10 other players.

Nicknamed “El Marciano” or The Martian for his otherworldly talent, Dominguez is an elite, five-tool player, said Donny Rowland, the Yankees director of international scouting, and is worth the hype.

He’s a lockdown defender with a powerful, accurate arm. He’s also a switch hitter.

“He’s the kind of player that makes the hair on your arm stand up,” Rowland said. “When it comes to tools, athleticism, playing your position, passion for the game and makeup, they’re all elite. It’s almost like, am I really looking at this kid? Is this what he really looks like? And scouts were telling me yes. At that point, it was pretty much obvious that he was going to be an elite player.”

Rowland said that Dominguez isn’t a “projection” player because he already has all the attributes he needs now, including the size. He’s 5-10, 190, and the Yankees plan to keep him in centerfield, though he can play the rest of the outfield. He won’t be eligible to play in games until next year, and though Rowland said the team is in no rush, at least now, it appears he won’t need too much more development.

“He’s strong, he has the strength now, he has the tools now,” Rowland said. “We don’t have to wait two years, three years, four years.”

LeMahieu Player of the Week

DJ LeMahieu was named AL Player of the Week after going 15-for-24 (.625) with eight runs, two homers and 10 RBIs from June 24-30. “Seems like player of the week’s just not enough,” Aaron Boone joked. “He’s just been a great player for us. I mean, the consistency, I think the flexibility that he’s brought, whether we’ve been through a time where we were dealing with injuries. He’s been able to play different spots for us. As we’ve gotten healthy, he’s just a catalyst right now at the top of the order.”

Player moves

Pitcher Nestor Cortez Jr. and Mike Ford were recalled from Triple-A Scranton after Luke Voit landed on the injured list. Chance Adams was optioned to Triple-A Scranton. Kendrys Morales cleared waivers and was released.