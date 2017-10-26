The Yankees are in the market for a new manager.

Joe Girardi, who was in the final year of his contract, will not return, the club announced Thursday morning. Girardi spent 10 years as manager, including this season when the Yankees surprised many by advancing to the American League Championship Series.

“I want to thank Joe for his 10 years of hard work and service to this organization,” said general manager Brian Cashman, whose contract is up at the end of the month but it’s considered fait accompli that he’ll be signing a new one soon. “Everything this organization does is done with careful and thorough consideration, and we’ve decided to pursue alternatives for the managerial position.

“As Hal Steinbrenner and I mentioned to Joe directly this week, he has been a tremendous Yankee on the field and away from it, as a player, coach and manager. He has a tireless work ethic, and put his heart into every game he managed over the last decade. He should take great pride in our accomplishments during his tenure, and I wish Joe and his family nothing but success and happiness in the future.

A clear picture had yet to emerge but early indications are the decision was more the Yankees’ than the 53-year-old Girardi’s.

“With a heavy heart, I come to you because the Yankees have decided not to bring me back,” Girardi said in a statement sent through his agent.

Girardi replaced Joe Torre as Yankees manager in 2008 and had a 910-710 regular-season record in 10 seasons. He had a 28-24 record in six postseasons, guiding the Yankees to their 27th World Series title in 2009 and taking them to within one win of a second appearance this season. His 910 regular season wins rank sixth in franchise history behind Joe McCarthy (1,460), Joe Torre (1,173), Casey Stengel (1,149), Miller Huggins (1,067) and Ralph Houk (944).

There had been some speculation during the Yankees’ postseason run as to whether Girardi would return. After a loss to the Indians in Game 2 of the ALDS — a loss that was marred by some managerial mistakes, which Girardi owned up to a day later — he said he would discuss his future with his family after the season.

The Yankees rallied after the loss, winning the next three games to stun the Indians and then took the Astros to seven games in the ALCS. Girardi said he met with his players before Game 3 of the ALDS and found out that they had his back.

“Todd Frazier was the first guy that said something,” Girardi said. “ ‘Let’s go.’ And that did stick out in my mind. I’ll never forget that . . . For me, what those guys did for me. I’ll never forget it.”

Girardi was a major-league catcher for 15 seasons, including four with the Yankees during their dynasty years from 1996 to 1999. He retired as a player after the 2003 season, then was hired as the Florida Marlins’ manager three years later. He went 78-84 in his lone season with the Marlins.

His Yankees teams never posted a losing record.

“I’d like to thank the Steinbrenner family for believing in me and giving me this wonderful opportunity,” Girardi said in his statement. “I would like to thank Brian Cashman and his staff for hiring me and always trying to improve the team. I would like to thank my coaches and support staff for their dedication to always trying to make the players better and get the most out of them. I would like to thank the training staff and the strength coaches for their tireless efforts of trying to keep the players on the field and healthy.

“I would like to thank the clubhouse personnel for making the clubhouse our home away form home. I would like to thank the players for the relationships that we have fostered over the last 10 years but most important, how hard they played every day. I would like to thank Damon Oppenheimer and his staff for their hard work in trying to find us the best players available in the draft. I would like to thank the minor league staff for developing these young players. I would like to thank Ben Tuliebitz for making our travel easy and always taking care of our families. I want to thank the media for always being fair with me and helping grow this wonderful game.

“Finally, I’d like to thanks the Fans for their great support as a player, coach and manager and the lasting memories of their passion and excitement during the Playoff Games, especially the final six games which will remain in my heart forever.”