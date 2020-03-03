TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Evening
SEARCH
47° Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

Jonathan Loaisiga making strong bid for spot in Yankees' rotation

Yankees pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga throws against the Rays

Yankees pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga throws against the Rays during a spring training game at Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte, Fla., on Feb. 23. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
Print

TAMPA, Fla. – Jonathan Loaisiga’s spring couldn’t have started much better.

Excellent timing for the 25-year-old given what’s at stake.

The Yankees, because of injuries to Luis Severino - who is out for the year - and James Paxton, out until at least May, have two rotation spots open. One is assumed to be going to Jordan Montgomery.

Loaisiga is among a handful of pitchers in contention for the other spot and he’s done superb work in laying claim to it. The hard-throwing righty was dominant Tuesday in his third spring outing, striking out four in two perfect innings to close out the Red Sox in the Yankees’ 9-1 victory. Loaisiga, whose fastball sat in the 98-mph range, has struck out nine and walked none in five total innings.

“He’s coming in on the attack right now and seems to have a feel for his pitches,” Boone said. “You see that dynamic stuff. We’ll continue to stretch him out a little bit; what role it ends up being, it could be multiples. It’s just good to see him throwing the ball well and on the attack.”

Tanaka terrific

Throwing the cutter he’s been working on all spring “a lot,” Masahiro Tanaka started Tuesday and struck out five and walked none over three hitless and scoreless innings.

“I thought everything was working pretty good out there,” Tanaka said through his interpreter.

Of the cutter, Tanaka said: “If I compare it to my [first] outing, I think it was a little sharper and crisper.”

Being vigilant

Boone said the Yankees had not yet heard from the league regarding the coronavirus that’s creating a worldwide panic.

“I think it’s something we’ll kind of talk about as a group and try to get our arms around to make sure we’re taking the necessary precautions to keep us healthy,” Boone said.

Gerrit Cole, slated to start Thursday in Lakeland vs. Detroit, was sick Monday but felt better Tuesday and watched most of the game from the dugout.

Newsday columnist Erik Boland

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Newsday's Yankees beat writer Erik Boland discusses the Erik Boland on Yanks' win over Red Sox, Judge injury update
Mets pitcher Steven Matz walks down the dugout Lennon: Trading Matz to Yankees an ill-advised idea
Mets pitcher Dellin Betances during a spring training Betances targets Opening Day to be ready for Mets
The Yankees' Aaron Judge runs during a spring Cashman: Judge unlikely for Opening Day
New York Yankees' INF Gleyber Torres during spring Amazon Prime to stream 21 Yankees games this season
Islanders head coach Barry Trotz of against the Trotz has Nashville in his thoughts after tornadoes
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search