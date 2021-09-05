Jonathan Loaisiga, the Yankees' most consistent bullpen arm all season, is on the injured list and his return for 2021 is anything but a certainty.

Loaisiga, the hard-throwing righthander who has blossomed this season as a reliever and in doing so became one of Aaron Boone’s most trusted high-leverage options, was placed on the IL Sunday morning with a right rotator cuff strain.

Boone said the 26-year-old Loaisiga, who is 9-4 with a 2.25 ERA in 54 games this season, won’t throw "for at least 10 days," and then will be reevaluated.

"Hopefully it’s something that’s a little bit of a timeout and we get him back for the stretch drive," Boone said.

Boone said Loaisiga, who allowed a run and a hit over 1 1/3 innings Friday night, arrived at the ballpark Saturday feeling "a little sore."

As just about every reliever in the Yankees bullpen has experienced their share of difficulties this season – everyone from Aroldis Chapman to Chad Green to Zack Britton, the latter now out for the year – Loaisiga has been the one constant. Boone was as comfortable using Loaisiga in a tough spot in the middle innings as he was in the late innings, including the ninth. He had 66 strikeouts and 15 walks in 68 innings, and was 5-for-9 in save opportunities.

"Obviously, that’s a tough loss for us, which hopefully is only a couple of weeks," said Boone, adding later Loaisiga received a cortisone shot Saturday. "But still something we’ll have to navigate."

As a corresponding roster move, righty Albert Abreu was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.