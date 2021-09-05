TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
SportsBaseballYankees

Yankees reliever Jonathan Loaisiga placed on IL with a right rotator cuff strain

Yankees starting pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga reacts during the

Yankees starting pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga reacts during the eighth inning against the Royals June 22 at Yankee Stadium. Credit: AP/Kathy Willens

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
Print

Jonathan Loaisiga, the Yankees' most consistent bullpen arm all season, is on the injured list and his return for 2021 is anything but a certainty.

Loaisiga, the hard-throwing righthander who has blossomed this season as a reliever and in doing so became one of Aaron Boone’s most trusted high-leverage options, was placed on the IL Sunday morning with a right rotator cuff strain.

Boone said the 26-year-old Loaisiga, who is 9-4 with a 2.25 ERA in 54 games this season, won’t throw "for at least 10 days," and then will be reevaluated.

"Hopefully it’s something that’s a little bit of a timeout and we get him back for the stretch drive," Boone said.

Boone said Loaisiga, who allowed a run and a hit over 1 1/3 innings Friday night, arrived at the ballpark Saturday feeling "a little sore."

As just about every reliever in the Yankees bullpen has experienced their share of difficulties this season – everyone from Aroldis Chapman to Chad Green to Zack Britton, the latter now out for the year – Loaisiga has been the one constant. Boone was as comfortable using Loaisiga in a tough spot in the middle innings as he was in the late innings, including the ninth. He had 66 strikeouts and 15 walks in 68 innings, and was 5-for-9 in save opportunities.

"Obviously, that’s a tough loss for us, which hopefully is only a couple of weeks," said Boone, adding later Loaisiga received a cortisone shot Saturday. "But still something we’ll have to navigate."

As a corresponding roster move, righty Albert Abreu was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Newsday columnist Erik Boland

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

New York Sports

Pete Alonso of the Mets walks off the
Mets drop nightcap of doubleheader as win streak ends
Brandon Nimmo of the Mets scores a run
Mets' Nimmo lands on IL with strained hamstring
Giancarlo Stanton of the Yankees strikes out in
Lennon: How are the Yankees losing to these guys?
Aroldis Chapman of the Yankees walks to the
Yankees held hitless into seventh inning, lose to Orioles
Joey Gallo of the Yankees follows through on
Boone, Gallo hope clutch homer can help him get on a roll
James McCann of the Mets fields the ball
Mets notes: McCann returns, Sisco OK, Stroman's nice play
Didn’t find what you were looking for?