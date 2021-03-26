CLEARWATER, Fla. — If there’s a pitcher who has flown under the radar in spring training for the Yankees, it’s been Jordan Montgomery.

And it isn’t the first time he has done so.

Joe Girardi, for example, recalled the Yankees’ rotation competition from spring training 2017.

The Yankees’ manager from 2008-17 remembered that as spring training dragged on that year, a young lefthander not initially considered in the mix for a starting job kept putting himself there every time he pitched.

"We saw him throw and then we saw him throw again and then we saw him throw again and I said to Cash [general manager Brian Cashman], ‘Can we keep him here [rather than send him to minor league camp?]’ " Girardi told Newsday late Thursday afternoon before his Phillies beat the Yankees, 13-12, at BayCare Ballpark. "After he threw like two more times, I asked, ‘Is there any chance we can have him?’ "

Girardi smiled as he discussed Montgomery’s spring training that year. Going into camp, the only rotation locks were CC Sabathia, Masahiro Tanaka and Michael Pineda. Those considered the primary contenders for the open spots were Luis Severino — who debuted in 2015 but was coming off an erratic 2016 — Chad Green, Luis Cessa, Bryan Mitchell and Adam Warren.

Severino enjoyed a strong spring training and broke camp in the rotation joined by . . . the then-24-year-old Montgomery, whose performance was too good to ignore.

It wasn’t so much the statistics, which were just fine — a 3.60 ERA over 19 2/3 innings in which he struck out 17 and walked three. It was the hitters’ overall reaction to his repertoire, which did not include a high-90s fastball or even a mid-90s one but induced little solid contact.

"I just remember people didn’t center him up, there were swings and misses, his stuff looked good, he was efficient, and I just really liked the way he threw the ball," Girardi said. "I asked Cash and Cash said, ‘Yeah.’ "

Montgomery rewarded the organization’s faith by going 9-7 with a 3.88 ERA in 29 starts, earning him sixth place in the American League Rookie of the Year voting.

Montgomery’s development was disrupted in May 2018 when he left a start in Houston in the first inning before undergoing Tommy John surgery a month later. The 6-6, 228-pound Montgomery, dubbed the forever nickname of "Gumby" during his college days at South Carolina, made it back in September 2019, appearing in two games. He clearly was trying to find the feel of his pitches in 2020 when he went 2-3 with a 5.11 ERA in 10 starts.

But rival scouts have raved about Montgomery’s command and stuff overall throughout spring training. Girardi concurs, believing he is poised for a "big" bounce-back season.

"I think that first year you’re coming back from Tommy John, you’re looking for your command, [but it’s usually] velocity that comes back and the command doesn’t come back until later," Girardi said. "So I think he’ll have much better command of all of his pitches and I think he’s going to have a big year."

Montgomery, 3-0 with a 0.90 ERA in three exhibition starts, most recently pitched against Phillies hitters in a simulated game on Wednesday. The Yankees played the Blue Jays for the umpteenth time on Wednesday and the Yankees preferred that he not face their AL East rival. Girardi said Yankees bullpen coach Mike Harkey, a longtime friend, called and asked if Montgomery could come to Clearwater instead to face some of the Phillies hitters who stayed back and didn’t make their team’s trip to Lakeland for a game against the Tigers.

Girardi, mindful of how tired of facing their teammates in simulated games hitters generally grow at this time of year, quickly said yes.

"It worked out great for all of us," Girardi said.

Girardi, now in his second year managing the Phillies, accompanied his team to Lakeland on Wednesday but, in again flashing back to spring training in 2017, predicted achievement along the lines of that season for this year and beyond.

"I just think what we saw was real," Girardi said. "Sometimes what you see in spring training isn’t real, but what we saw from him in spring training was real. And I believe he’s going to be a successful big-league starter for a long time."