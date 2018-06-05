TODAY'S PAPER
Jordan Montgomery to undergo Tommy John surgery

The Yankees’ second-year lefthander will miss the rest of the 2018 season.

Yankees pitcher Jordan Montgomery walks to the dugout

Yankees pitcher Jordan Montgomery walks to the dugout after being taken out of the game during the fifth inning against the Orioles at Yankee Stadium on April 8. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
TORONTO — Jordan Montgomery’s season is over. And the lefthander’s 2019 suddenly is in question as well.

The Yankees announced Tuesday afternoon that Montgomery, on the disabled list since May 2 with a flexor strain in his left elbow, would undergo Tommy John surgery Thursday.

Montgomery left his start May 1 against the Astros after one inning with tightness in the elbow and was later diagnosed with the strain. He was given a prognosis of being out six to eight weeks. By all accounts, the rehab process was progressing well, making Tuesday’s announcement a surprise.

Rookie righthander Domingo German, who replaced Montgomery in the rotation, is expected to continue in that role. The news doesn’t necessarily put any more pressure on GM Brian Cashman, who has made no secret since last winter that adding rotation depth is his top priority.

Montgomery, coming off a rookie season in which he went 9-7 with a 3.88 ERA in 29 starts, was 2-0 with a 3.76 ERA in six starts this season before the injury.

Newsday

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

