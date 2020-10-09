Aaron Judge put his mark on Game 5 of the ALDS with a fourth-inning home run for the first run of the game.

That was the Yankees’ offense for the night. They managed just two other hits and suffered a season-ending, 2-1 loss to the Rays at Petco Park in San Diego.

"We’re going to win it," Luke Voit had said on Thursday after the Yankees evened the best-of-five series with a 5-1 victory in Game 4. "We’re locked and loaded."

So were the Rays pitchers. A Yankees offense that had scored 45 runs in its first six postseason games — an average of 7.5 per game — was throttled by four Tampa Bay pitchers as the No. 1 seed Rays advanced to the ALCS against Houston.

Voit had a chance to back up his guarantee with what ended up being the Yankees’ only at-bat with a runner in scoring position in the entire game.

It was 1-1 in the sixth when Voit came up with two men on and two out against Pete Fairbanks. The righthander blew a 100-mile per hour fastball past Voit to end the inning and start a game- and season-ending stretch of futility for the Yankees’ offense.

The Yankees’ final 11 batters managed one walk – by Judge in the eighth – and struck out seven times. The Yankees struck out 11 times overall.

"We lost to a really good team that I thought played a really good game against us," said manager Aaron Boone. "Obviously, being able to hold us down tonight."

Mike Brosseau gave the Rays the lead for good with an eighth-inning homer off Aroldis Chapman. For the second straight season, the Yankees went home after Chapman gave up a home run. In 2019, it was Jose Altuve’s walkoff blast in Game 6 of the ALCS in Houston.

On Friday night, Judge gave the Yankees a 1-0 lead in the fourth with a leadoff shot to the 322-foot rightfield porch at Petco Park off reliever Nick Anderson, who had replaced starter Tyler Glasnow in the third inning.

Gleyber Torres had a single in the fifth. Aaron Hicks had a single in the sixth. The Yankees had the big names. The Rays got the big hit.

MLB batting champ DJ LeMahieu, who hit .364 during the regular season, went 0-for-4.

Giancarlo Stanton, who hit six home runs in the first five games of the postseason, went 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts.

In his first time up, in the second inning, Stanton swung at a 3-and-0 pitch and grounded out to third against Glasnow. Three batters later, Torres swung at a 3-and-0 pitch and hit an inning-ending fly ball to right.

Stanton, in his final at-bat, was the leadoff hitter in the ninth with the Yankees trailing 2-1. Stanton got ahead 2-and-0 and looked at three consecutive breaking ball strikes from righthander Diego Castillo. Stanton never took the bat off his shoulders in his last at-bat of the season.

Voit followed and struck out for the second time for out No. 2. In terms of backing up a New York guarantee, Voit proved to more Patrick Ewing than Mark Messier.

Gio Urshela then sent a wicked line drive into the glove of third baseman Joey Wendle.

Ballgame over. Yankees season over.