You can call Aaron Judge the $10 million man.

Actually, $10.175 million, to be exact.

That’s the salary figure Judge and the Yankees agreed to on Friday as the team settled with all of its players who were eligible for arbitration.

Judge topped the list, but it also included many of the Yankees’ young stars, including catcher Gary Sanchez, shortstop Gleyber Torres and first baseman Luke Voit.

Sanchez, who struggled in 2020 and was benched in the postseason, still got a raise from his 2020 base salary of $5 million. He will be paid $6.35 million if a full 2021 season is played.

(All MLB contracts were reduced to 37% of their value in 2020 because of the 60-game season).

Voit, the MLB home run champion in 2020, agreed to a $4.7 million contract. Torres agreed to a $4 million contract.

Others to avoid arbitration on Friday — the day when teams and players were supposed to exchange salary figures for potential arbitration hearings — include third baseman Gio Urshela ($4.65 million), reliever Chad Green ($2.15 million), pitcher Jordan Montgomery ($2.13 million) and outfielder Clint Frazier ($2.1 million).

Salary figures were reported by MLB.com and MLB Network. The Yankees announced the agreements but not the amounts.

Judge appeared in only 28 regular-season games in 2020 because of a calf injury that sent him to the injured list twice. He hit .257 with nine homers, 22 RBIs and an .891 OPS. Judge’s base salary was $8 million.