The Yankees loaded the bases with nobody out in the ninth inning, but that was as close as they came to a comeback.

Rays reliever Adam Kolarek relieved Sergio Romo and got Greg Bird to pop out and Brett Gardner to strike out before striking out Austin Romine to end the game as Tampa Bay defeated the Yankees, 3-1, at Yankee Stadium Thursday afternoon.

The Yankees nearly did something Thursday they haven’t since June 30 against the Red Sox: fail to score a run. Rays ace Blake Snell, combined with six relievers, kept the Yankees off-balance and off the scoreboard the majority of the contest.

The Yankees’ lone run was almost two runs until video review intervened. After first-base umpire Greg Gibson incorrectly ruled Giancarlo Stanton’s ball to rightfield a two-run home run, replay showed the ball bounced off the fence, and Stanton was sent back to second with two outs in the eighth inning.

Aaron Hicks, who was on second, was awarded home for the Yankees’ lone run of the game.

The Yankees dropped to 75-46, while the Rays improved to 62-59 on the season. With Boston off Thursday, the Yankees fell 10 1/2 games behind them for the American League East lead. They lost two out of three games to the Rays and dropped their fourth series in eight since the All-Star break, with one being split.

The Yankees also fell to 7-8 against the Rays and 18-22 against Tampa Bay, Boston and Baltimore this season. With a 9-4 advantage over Toronto, the Yankees are 27-26 against their division.

The Yankees sent Masahiro Tanaka to the mound with extra rest Thursday, but that didn’t seem to do him any favors early.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

After the Yankees placed CC Sabathia on the disabled list Monday, the team pushed Tanaka’s Wednesday start, which would have been regular rest, back a day to Thursday, calling up Luis Cessa to pitch Wednesday.

The Rays jumped on Tanaka early. After Mallex Smith singled and stole second on the ensuing pitch, Joey Wendle drove him in with an RBI double to right-centerfield, giving the Rays a 1-0 lead two batters into the game.

One batter later, Jake Bauers hit a hard grounder under Tanaka's legs that Didi Gregorius couldn’t cleanly field, moving runners to first and third. Tommy Pham followed with an RBI double to leftfield for a 2-0 lead. The Yankees recorded their first out of the game on that play, however, when Bauers rolled into third base trying to escape a tag before ultimately being tagged out by Andujar.

Tanaka settled in from there, striking out the final two batters of the inning and allowing only five hits with no walks over his final five innings. He allowed two runs on nine hits, no walks and six strikeouts on 92 pitches over six innings. The righthander was coming off one of his worst starts of the season, allowing six runs on six hits and three walks over five innings in a 12-7 home loss to Texas Aug. 10.

The Rays added to their lead in the eighth inning. Smith hit a leadoff single off David Robertson, and Andujar made an errant throw on Wendle’s sacrifice bunt. The throw allowed Wendle to reach and Smith to advance to third. Bauers followed one batter later with a squeeze bunt to drive in Smith.

After the Rays removed Snell to start the sixth inning, Hicks showed off his speed by legging out a bunt single, followed by a steal of second base. But the Yankees were unable to bring him home, as Miguel Andujar struck out and Gregorius flew out to centerfield to end the inning.

Snell, who was making his third start since coming off the disabled list for left shoulder fatigue, tossed five shutout innings, allowing two hits and one with with six strikeouts on 76 pitches, lowering his ERA to 2.10 on the season.