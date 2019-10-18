TODAY'S PAPER
Giancarlo Stanton in Yankees' lineup for ALCS Game 5

Giancarlo Stanton of the New York Yankees works

Giancarlo Stanton of the New York Yankees works out on the field before Game 4 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros on Oct. 17, 2019, at Yankee Stadium. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Mark La Monica mark.lamonica@newsday.com @LaMonicaMark
Print

Giancarlo Stanton will return to the Yankees' lineup Friday night for Game 5 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium after missing the past three games with a strained right quad.

Stanton appeared in Game 1 and went 2-for-4 with a solo home run. The Yankees lost all three games Stanton missed and face postseason elimination tonight against Justin Verlander. The Astros lead the ALCS, 3-1.

Below is the Yankees' lineup for Game 5, with first pitch scheduled for 7:08 p.m. on FS1. Verlander pitched Game 2, going 6 2/3 innings and allowing two runs on five hits and two walks with seven strikeouts. Aaron Judge homered off Verlander in that game, and Brett Gardner, batting ninth tonight, went 2-for-5.

1. DJ LeMahieu, 1B

2. Aaron Judge, RF

3. Gleyber Torres, 2B

4. Giancarlo Stanton, DH

5. Aaron Hicks, CF

6. Gary Sanchez, C

7. Didi Gregorius, SS

8. Gio Urshela, 3B

9. Brett Gardner, LF

James Paxton, P

Mark La Monica

Mark La Monica is the deputy sports editor for cross-media at Newsday. He also covers mixed martial arts.

