Chase Headley’s hot hitting has him back in the lineup for Game 6 of the American League Championship Series against the Astros in Houston on Friday night.

The Yankees will use this lineup against JustinVerlander tonight, with first pitch at 8:08 p.m. Eastern:

1. Brett Gardner, LF

2. Aaron Judge, RF

3. Didi Gregorius, SS

4. Gary Sanchez, C

5. Greg Bird, 1B

6. Starlin Castro, 2B

7. Aaron Hicks, CF

8. Todd Frazier, 3B

9. Chase Headley, DH

Headley was 0-for-12 against the Indians in the division series but is 5-for-11 in the ALCS. Headley is coming off a 3-for-4 performance in Game 5. Headley has done well against Verlander over his career, going 6-for-15 (.400) with a double, triple and home run.

The Yankees will need Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez to produce in Houston. Judge is 5-for-16 (.313) with two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs in the ALCS. Judge, however, is just 1-for-19 (.053) with no extra base hits on the road in the playoffs. Sanchez is 2-for-21 (.095) with a home runs and two RBIs on the road in the playoffs.

Luis Severino, who went 14-6 with a 2.98 ERA during the regular season, will make his fourth playoff start on Friday night. Severino lasted just one-third of an inning in the wild-card game against the Twins, which the Yankees won 8-4. He rebounded to pick up a win against the Indians in Game 4 of the division series, pitching seven strong innings. Severino gave up three earned runs and four hits with nine strikeouts against the Indians, a 7-3 win. Severino lasted just four innings against the Astros in Game 2 of the ALCS, giving up an earned run with two hits and two walks. But he threw just 62 pitches in the eventual 2-1 loss, which should bode well for the Yankees on Friday night.

The game airs on FS1.