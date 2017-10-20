Chase Headley’s hot hitting has him back in the lineup for Game 6 of the American League Championship Series against the Astros in Houston on Friday night.
The Yankees will use this lineup against JustinVerlander tonight, with first pitch at 8:08 p.m. Eastern:
Latest Yankees stories
1. Brett Gardner, LF
2. Aaron Judge, RF
3. Didi Gregorius, SS
4. Gary Sanchez, C
5. Greg Bird, 1B
6. Starlin Castro, 2B
7. Aaron Hicks, CF
8. Todd Frazier, 3B
9. Chase Headley, DH
Headley was 0-for-12 against the Indians in the division series but is 5-for-11 in the ALCS. Headley is coming off a 3-for-4 performance in Game 5. Headley has done well against Verlander over his career, going 6-for-15 (.400) with a double, triple and home run.
The Yankees will need Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez to produce in Houston. Judge is 5-for-16 (.313) with two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs in the ALCS. Judge, however, is just 1-for-19 (.053) with no extra base hits on the road in the playoffs. Sanchez is 2-for-21 (.095) with a home runs and two RBIs on the road in the playoffs.
Luis Severino, who went 14-6 with a 2.98 ERA during the regular season, will make his fourth playoff start on Friday night. Severino lasted just one-third of an inning in the wild-card game against the Twins, which the Yankees won 8-4. He rebounded to pick up a win against the Indians in Game 4 of the division series, pitching seven strong innings. Severino gave up three earned runs and four hits with nine strikeouts against the Indians, a 7-3 win. Severino lasted just four innings against the Astros in Game 2 of the ALCS, giving up an earned run with two hits and two walks. But he threw just 62 pitches in the eventual 2-1 loss, which should bode well for the Yankees on Friday night.
The game airs on FS1.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.