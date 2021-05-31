Yankees' run-scoring woes continue in loss to Rays

After their lost weekend in Detroit, the Yankees stepped up in weight class on Monday with the start of a four-game series against the first-place Rays. The Red Sox will follow next weekend.

It’s a chance for the Yankees to make a statement. But the statement they made on Monday is that they are not done with the doldrums that saw them getting swept by the lowly Tigers.

The Yankees’ offense continued to sputter in a 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay before a season-high crowd of 17,008 at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees dropped their fourth in a row and sixth in seven after a six-game win streak. The Rays, who are 7-3 vs. the Yankees this season, have five in a row and 16 of their last 17.

The Yankees’ only run was Miguel Andujar’s opposite-field home run in the seventh. The Yankees were held to two runs or fewer for the sixth time in their last seven games and ninth time in the last 12.

The last time the Yankees were held to two runs or fewer in nine of 12 games was in 1971. That team went 82-80.

The Yankees were held to five hits by lefthander Rich Hill (4-2, 3.32 ERA) and four relievers. Hill threw five shutout innings and was pulled after 56 pitches.

The Yankees struck the ball hard against Hill in the early innings, with five of their first eight batters hitting line drives. But they only had three singles to show for it in the first two innings. Aaron Judge hit a long drive to right in the third and yelped in frustration as it was caught at the wall.

Jameson Taillon (1-4, 5.10 ERA) allowed three runs in five innings for the loss as the Yankees fell 5½ games behind Tampa Bay in the AL East.

The Rays took a 1-0 lead in the third on Kevin Kiermaier’s leadoff single and Manuel Margot’s RBI double.

Austin Meadows made it 2-0 in the fourth with a 334-foot home run to right. Randy Arozarena’s two-out RBI single in the fifth gave Tampa Bay a 3-0 lead.

Andujar hit his first home run of the season with two outs in the seventh off former Mets righthander Michael Wacha.

With the Yankees down to their last out, Rougned Odor doubled off J.P. Feyereisen to bring up Andujar as the tying run. Andujar struck out on a weak hack at a 1-and-2 pitch.

Giancarlo Stanton went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts and is 0-for-12 with two walks and eight strikeouts in three games since coming off the injured list on Friday.