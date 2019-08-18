After the first bullpen session of his rehab Aug. 9, Luis Severino called it “perfect.”

The righthander, out since the start of the season with right rotator cuff inflammation and a subsequent lat strain he suffered while rehabbing, was no less enthusiastic late Sunday morning after a 15-pitch simulated game from the Stadium mound.

“I hadn’t been on a real mound this year, it felt really good,” Severino said. “The fastball’s there, the breaking pitches, too. I feel I’m on the right track.”

The 25-year-old was slated to head to Tampa Sunday night where he’ll throw another simulated game at some point this week and, without any setbacks, will start a rehab assignment with either High-A Tampa or Double-A Trenton.

Aaron Boone, while saying no timetable for Severino’s return to the active roster has been established, sounded as enthusiastic as the pitcher after watching Sunday’s simulated game.

“Continue to be really encouraged and you can just tell in talking to Sevy, just how good he feels,” Boone said. “This has been building now for a while now where he’s starting to really gain some confidence in his mind about being sound, being sharp, being healthy. Today getting out there facing hitters was big and I thought overall he looked really sharp.”

Estrada placed on IL

Rookie Thairo Estrada became the 28th Yankee to hit the IL Sunday, placed there with a right hamstring strain. Boone said Estrada “felt a little tweak” in the hamstring in the seventh inning while running to first on a groundout to short.

“He came in this morning and it was pretty tight,” Boone said.

Tyler Wade was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to replace Estrada.

Extra bases

Boone said Luke Voit will start a rehab assignment Friday with Scranton and likely will be activated after the upcoming three-city trip to the West Coast . . . The Yankees have not been shutout in 208 straight games, tied for the third-longest such streak in major league history. The record is 308 games, set by the Yankees from Aug. 3, 1931 to Aug. 2, 1933.