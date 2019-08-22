TODAY'S PAPER
Luis Severino throws another sim game, moves closer to returning to Yankees

Luis Severino, shown working out at Yankee Stadium

Luis Severino, shown working out at Yankee Stadium in July, threw a sim game Thursday in Tampa.   Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Erik Boland
OAKLAND, Calif. — Luis Severino continues closing in on a rehab assignment, with Thursday’s work getting him that much closer to an anticipated September return to the Yankees.

The ace righthander, out since the start of the season with right rotator cuff inflammation and the April lat strain suffered during his rehab, threw another sim game, this one at the club’s minor league complex in Tampa.

“He did really well,” Aaron Boone said before the Yankees tried to avoid a three-game sweep at Oakland.

Boone said Severino, who threw the first sim game of his rehab Sunday in New York, will throw a third such game in five days. Should that go well, the 25-year-old, who threw 25 pitches Thursday and will get bumped to about 35 pitches in his next sim game, will be sent out on a rehab assignment of some kind.

With the minor league season drawing to a close soon, much of Severino’s arm strength buildup could end up taking place in the big leagues, something general manager Brian Cashman and Boone have talked about in recent weeks.

“We may call him [up] earlier, it kind of depending on scheduling as far as the minor league season,” the manager said. “What are our needs, what makes the most sense in getting him here and do we build him up here each time out. That all remains to be seen.”

Ford tough

Rookie first baseman Mike Ford has hits in three straight games, including Wednesday when he collected three hits, one a home run. He earned another start Thursday.

“That’s been apparent, this is a guy that you can tell can hit,” Boone said. “He really understands the zone.”

Voit set for rehab

Luke Voit (sports hernia) starts a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Friday. He’s in line to return when the Yankees come back from this nine-game trip West.

