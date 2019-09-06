BOSTON — Luis Severino appears to be Bronx-bound sooner rather than later.

Much sooner.

The righthander, on the injured list since the start of the season, made his second rehab start Friday night with Double-A Trenton in its playoff game against Reading.

Aaron Boone said before Friday night’s game at Fenway Park that if everything went well with Severino’s outing, he likely would continue his rehab in the majors with the Yankees.

All indications are the outing went better than well. Severino, who threw 50 pitches (his pitch count was 45 to 50), allowed one run (on a second-inning homer) and five hits in three innings-plus. With a fastball that scouts said was consistently at 94 to 97 mph, he struck out five and did not walk a batter.

“Stuff was major league [caliber],” said one opposing team scout. “Seemed to tire a little at the end, but he had good life on the fastball and the slider was sharp.”

Boone said he believes there are enough starts left in the regular season to build Severino up “pretty high” in terms of pitches.

“You can obviously always throttle back, and I could see him in a variety of roles for us,” Boone said. “The biggest thing is making sure he’s physically sound and bouncing back because I think we all understand how valuable he can be to us moving forward, and it could be in a lot of different roles right now.”

Rehab debut for Betances

Dellin Betances, out since late in spring training, made his rehab debut Friday night, also with Trenton. He struck out one, walked one and hit a batter in one inning.

The righthander is not as close to a big league return as Severino and, Boone said, the thinking is he will need another “couple” of minor league outings, contingent on the playoff series for Trenton and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Regardless, Boone said he thinks Betances experienced a “breakthrough” in his most recent simulated game on Tuesday.

“I think he started to get a little confident,” Boone said.