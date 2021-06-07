Luis Severino allowed one run and struck out three in 2 2⁄3 innings for Class A Tampa on Sunday in his first rehab start after Tommy John surgery.

Pitching against Lakeland, Severino allowed two hits and walked one. The former Yankees ace hit the high 90s with his fastball in the 34-pitch outing, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

"Very encouraged," Boone said. "I have not seen the video yet, but my understanding is that he threw the ball really well — upper 90s with his fastball. Went out for a third inning just because his pitch count was so low. What I’ve seen in his live batting practice sessions leading up to this has been really good. I know he feels really well, so [we] continue to be encouraged, and it sounds like today was another positive step."

Boone said Severino’s next outing is tentatively scheduled for Saturday and could be for Double-A Hudson Valley at the Mets’ affiliate in Brooklyn.

The Yankees hope he will be able to rejoin their rotation next month.

Stanton sits again

Giancarlo Stanton was not in the lineup Sunday night against the Red Sox after Boone said he had hoped he could be the DH in all three games of the weekend series. He struck out as a pinch hitter in the eighth.

"Just having that dialogue with him each and every day," Boone said of Stanton, who is 2-for-24 with 12 strikeouts after returning from the injured list (strained quadriceps). "Trying to get him to that point where we need to get him to, obviously. Feel like he’s making steady progress to get there but don’t want to go the other way, too.

"With an off day tomorrow, just trying to get him there. Obviously, we know how important he is to what we do in our offense."