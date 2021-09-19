The Yankees hope to recapture some of the Luis Severino magic they experienced in 2016 when the starting pitcher proved a more than capable reliever.

Before Sunday’s 11-1 loss to Cleveland, Aaron Boone said Severino – who has not pitched in a big-league game since Game 3 of the 2019 ALCS against the Astros because he has been rehabbing from the Tommy John surgery he underwent in February 2020 – likely will be activated early this week, perhaps as soon as Monday. Severino, who threw 35 pitches Saturday in a simulated game and is not stretched out, is all but certain to be used out of the bullpen, though him starting at some point obviously can’t be ruled out.

In a mostly forgotten part of that 2016 season Severino, plagued by poor performance and then injury much of the year, was a key member out of Joe Girardi’s bullpen in September as the Yankees, sellers at the trade deadline, surged but ultimately came up short of a playoff bid.

Severino, then just 22 years old – a season after his electric debut late in 2015 – was a part of the Yankees making it interesting down the stretch in ‘16, going 2-0 with a 0.60 ERA in eight games. Over those games, comprising 15 innings, Severino did not allow a homer and held the opposition to a .140 batting average and .246 on-base percentage.

German nearing return, too

Boone said Domingo German, on the IL since Aug. 1 with right shoulder inflammation, is also in line to rejoin the Yankees "in a couple of days," after coming through his rehab outing Saturday with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre when he threw two innings in relief. Boone said German, like Severino, could be used in "a ton of different roles."

German was 4-5 with a 4.45 ERA in 21 games (18 starts) when he went to the IL.

And Taillon?

Jameson Taillon, out since Sept. 7 with a slight tear in his right ankle tendon, came through the bullpen he threw Saturday just fine, Boone said Sunday. The manager added Taillon is slated to pitch in a rehab game "in the middle" of this week and then be reinserted into the rotation, likely on his regular fifth day, after that.

Check back daily

Kyle Higashioka, Gerrit Cole’s personal catcher, started Sunday as expected but Boone reiterated what he said Saturday: the everyday catching duties will be assigned day-to-day the rest of the season.

"I’m just going to try and put out who gives us the best chance to win each and every day. That goes for the entire lineup," Boone said. "We're obviously down to the end now (with) important games, and so I'll just put out there who I think gives us best chance to win that day."

Extra bases

Sunday marked just the 10th time in Gerrit Cole’s career that he allowed double-digit hits (10) in a game … In their last 12 games, 45 of the Yankees’ 55 runs have scored via the home run.