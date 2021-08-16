Aaron Boone delivered a mixed bag of injury and COVID-19 updates before the Yankees hosted the Angels on Monday night.

With two exceptions, the news seemed promising for the Yankees’ many players on the injured or COVID lists.

The exceptions are Luis Severino and Clint Frazier.

While Boone was stingy with the information, and hemmed and hawed a bit, Severino and Frazier have suffered setbacks in their minor-league rehab assignments that make it seem as if their chances of returning this season are low.

Severino was scratched from a rehab start on Friday because of shoulder issues. The righthander, who has not pitched for the Yankees this season as he attempts to come back from Tommy John surgery, underwent an MRI on Monday.

Boone said he wasn’t going to announce anything until he had conferred with the doctors and trainers. Asked if he knew the results of the MRI, Boone said: "Don't want to go into it."

Frazier, who has been out since July 1 with what the Yankees originally called vertigo, took himself out before a scheduled rehab game on Sunday.

The Yankees ended Frazier’s rehab assignment and placed him on the 60-day injured list. (On Sunday, they had ended Severino’s rehab assignment.)

"Just not quite feeling where he needed to be," Boone said of Frazier. "Good decision for him, knowing he wasn't full-bore ready to go. Glad he was able to have the courage to pull the plug on it."

Boone said Frazier was feeling better on Monday. But there is no timetable for his return to the field.

There are timetables for other key Yankees. Gerrit Cole returned from the COVID list and started on Monday. Jordan Montgomery will be activated from the COVID list to start one of the games of Tuesday’s split doubleheader with the Red Sox.

Boone said he is "hopeful" Gary Sanchez will be activated off the COVID list on Tuesday as well.

Anthony Rizzo underwent cardiac tests on Monday in the hopes that he can rejoin the team on Tuesday for a workout and be activated off the COVID list soon thereafter. Rizzo is having extra tests done because he is a cancer survivor.

Aroldis Chapman (elbow) is schedule to throw a bullpen session on Tuesday and could return this week.

Corey Kluber (shoulder) is scheduled to make his second rehab start on Tuesday, this one for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Clay Holmes (COVID list) is still quarantining in Kansas City, but could rejoin the team this week.

Gio Urshela (hamstring) ran at 80 percent and could begin a rehab assignment late this week. Gleyber Torres (thumb) is not swinging a bat yet. Miguel Andujar (wrist) took batting practice with the team. There was no update on Domingo German (shoulder).

Hall of Fame update

The baseball Hall of Fame announced that 38 Hall of Famers are planning to attend the Sept. 8 induction ceremony in Cooperstown for Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons and the late union chief Marvin Miller.

Among the Hall of Famers expected to be on hand are Jeter’s former manager Joe Torre; former teammates Mariano Rivera, Mike Mussina, Wade Boggs, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez; former Yankees Goose Gossage, Rickey Henderson, Reggie Jackson, Lee Smith and Dave Winfield; and former Jeter nemesis Pedro Martinez.