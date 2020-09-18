TODAY'S PAPER
Aaron Boone promoting Luke Voit as American League MVP

Luke Voit  of the Yankees celebrates his 10th-inning game-winning sacrifice fly against the Orioles with teammate Gary Sanchez at Yankee Stadium on Saturday. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
BOSTON — Aaron Boone officially began the Luke Voit-for-American League MVP drumbeat Friday.

"We’re seeing the growth of a really good hitter that’s gone to another level and is having an MVP season," Boone said Friday before the Yankees began a three-game series against the Red Sox at Fenway Park. "Hard to believe where we’d be without Luke Voit."

The first point is debatable, if only because the topic of MVP always is.

Boone’s second point is not.

Voit entered Friday with MVP-caliber numbers — an MLB-leading 20 home runs, including six in his previous six games (along with 16 RBIs). He had 46 RBIs in 50 games, 46 of which he had played in. Voit’s .659 slugging percentage ranked first in the American League (and second to Juan Soto’s .697 in the majors), and his 1.001 OPS ranked him fifth in the AL.

Voit is the third Yankee to record at least 20 homers through the Yankees’ first 50 games of a season, joining Babe Ruth (1926, ’28, ’30) and Mickey Mantle (1956).

Not bad for a player who was an under-the-radar trade deadline acquisition in 2018 (the Cardinals sent the Yankees Voit and international pool money in exchange for pitchers Giovanny Gallegos and Chasen Shreve.

Said Boone, "I just think it’s a polished-up approach that has come with experience at the big league level."

Playing for home

Even with no fans, securing home-field advantage is a priority for the Yankees (29-21), who came into Friday as the AL’s fifth seed. They were only one game behind the Twins (31-21) for the fourth spot, which would give them home-field advantage in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

"We certainly want to play at home. We feel like we have a home-field advantage," Boone said. "Obviously a little bit different because of the crowd, but I think teams are built for their home ballparks in a lot of ways."

That has long been the case with the Yankees, who are 21-7 at the Stadium this season and 8-14 on the road. They have hit 64 of their 88 homers at home.

