Brian Cashman meant what he said.

In discussing his reasons for letting Joe Girardi go on Monday, the Yankees general manager said he entered the process to replace him completely “open-minded” and would consider candidates with no managerial experience.

“It’s a very diverse list of people that I have an interest in talking with,” Cashman said.

Aaron Boone certainly fits the bill and, according to a report by ESPN, Boone, an ESPN analyst, has emerged as a candidate for the job.

As of Friday morning, he had not been interviewed.

Bench coach Rob Thomson and Eric Wedge, the former Indians and Mariners manager, are the only candidates the Yankees have publicly acknowledged having interviewed.

Boone, 44, retired in 2010 after a 12-year career in the big leagues that included just 54 regular season games with the Yankees in 2003 following a trade deadline deal.

The third baseman, of course, forever etched his name in franchise lore for what he did that postseason, hitting a walk-off homer in the bottom of the 11th inning off Boston’s Tim Wakefield to win Game 7 of the ALCS.

That offseason Boone suffered a left torn ACL playing pickup basketball, setting the wheels in motion for the acquisition of Alex Rodriguez from the Rangers via trade as the Yankees suddenly found themselves in need of a third baseman.