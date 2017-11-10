This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 39° Good Afternoon
Broken Clouds 39° Good Afternoon
SportsBaseballYankees

Aaron Boone, Eric Wedge among candidates for Yankees manager

Yankees' Aaron Boone celebrates his game-winning home run

Yankees' Aaron Boone celebrates his game-winning home run off Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield in the 11th inning of Game 7 of the American League Championship Series in New York on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2003. Photo Credit: AP

By Erik Boland  erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Brian Cashman meant what he said.

In discussing his reasons for letting Joe Girardi go on Monday, the Yankees general manager said he entered the process to replace him completely “open-minded” and would consider candidates with no managerial experience.

“It’s a very diverse list of people that I have an interest in talking with,” Cashman said.

Aaron Boone certainly fits the bill and, according to a report by ESPN, Boone, an ESPN analyst, has emerged as a candidate for the job.

As of Friday morning, he had not been interviewed.

Bench coach Rob Thomson and Eric Wedge, the former Indians and Mariners manager, are the only candidates the Yankees have publicly acknowledged having interviewed.

Boone, 44, retired in 2010 after a 12-year career in the big leagues that included just 54 regular season games with the Yankees in 2003 following a trade deadline deal.

The third baseman, of course, forever etched his name in franchise lore for what he did that postseason, hitting a walk-off homer in the bottom of the 11th inning off Boston’s Tim Wakefield to win Game 7 of the ALCS.

That offseason Boone suffered a left torn ACL playing pickup basketball, setting the wheels in motion for the acquisition of Alex Rodriguez from the Rangers via trade as the Yankees suddenly found themselves in need of a third baseman.

Newsday

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Japan pitcher Shohei Otani, right, chats with Los Report: Otani will be made available to MLB teams
Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis is defended by Charlotte Porzingis expected to play Saturday vs. Kings
Jets' Jordan Jenkins tackles Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor, Jets defense looks for victory dance against Bucs
Mets general manager Sandy Alderson  introduces MIckey Callaway as Sources: Mets rethinking how pitchers are used
Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson sinks a layup against Hollis-Jefferson, Booker try to get well fast
Stony Brook forward Tyrell Sturdivant at IFCU arena Maryland, Coliseum a test and treat for SBU