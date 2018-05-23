ARLINGTON, Texas — Aaron Boone said the Yankees “dodged a bullet” regarding Gary Sanchez.

The catcher did not come out on defense in the bottom of the sixth inning Tuesday night, pulled after feeling a cramp in his right calf running to second base in the top half.

Boone said with Thursday an off day, sitting Sanchez Wednesday would be a way to give the 25-year-old essentially two days off.

“He came out here and did some agility running work and stuff before and checked out Ok,” Boone said. “He was actually texting me earlier this morning that he was good to go and wanted to be in there but I just felt like with the off day tomorrow, probably best to hold him back today. But, yeah, I think he’s fine.”

Sanchez missed two games in early April after experiencing cramping in the same calf but Boone said this injury was “less” than that one.

“Hopefully we’ve squashed it and it won’t be an issue,” Boone said.

Language, language

Boone, ejected for the first time as Yankees manager Tuesday night, said he was on the receiving end of “a lot of humorous, knucklehead texts from my friends.”

Of the salty language that contributed to the ejection and was part of the animated argument that followed, Boone smiled.

“This job’s got me swearing again,” he said. “I used to not swear.”

Some journey

After Tuesday’s game the Yankees sent down righthander Giovanny Gallegos and called up lefty Ryan Bollinger, 27, from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. A year ago Bollinger, a 47th- round pick of the Phillies in 2009 who has never pitched in the majors, was in the midst of stints with clubs in Brisbane, Australia and Munich, Germany. The Yankees signed Bollinger in the offseason.

“The dream is to hopefully get to this point but I didn’t believe it until [getting the call] last night,” Bollinger said.