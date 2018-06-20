The Yankees wanted to see more of Jonathan Loaisiga. But they didn’t want to see it all in only 3 2⁄3 innings.

Loaisiga, in his second big-league start, labored with a high pitch count Wednesday night against the Mariners at Yankee Stadium. But the 23-year-old righthander could have gotten through the outing unscathed with a little help from his friends on defense and in the bullpen.

As it turned out, Loaisiga was charged with three runs after throwing five shutout innings on Friday against Tampa Bay in his debut.

On Wednesday, Loaisiga started with three scoreless innings. But his pitch count going into the fourth inning of a scoreless game was 68.

Loaisiga walked Kyle Seager to open the fourth. Denard Span followed with a single to left-center. As Seager steamed to third, Aaron Hicks cut the ball off and fired to second. Span, who had rounded way past first base with intentions on going for a double, scampered back. A good throw from Gleyber Torres would have nailed Span easily, but Torres’ throw was anything but good. It went over Greg Bird’s head for an error as Seager scored the game’s first run. Span held first. It was the rookie Torres’ ninth error in 51 games.

Ryon Healy grounded a potential double-play ball into the shortstop hole. Didi Gregorius grabbed it, but was off balance and did a complete spin before throwing to Torres for the force. Torres’ relay to first was too late to get Healy.

With lefthander Chasen Shreve warming, Aaron Boone allowed Loaisiga to face former Yankee Ben Gamel. The lefty swinger hooked a double into the rightfield corner to put runners on second and third. The infield came in and Loaisiga caught Mike Zunino looking for the second out. Now Boone called on Shreve to face leadoff man Dee Gordon.

Lefthanded batters were hitting .207 against Shreve. Gordon was batting .305 against lefthanders and singled in his only previous at-bat against Shreve. Something had to give! And it was Shreve, who allowed a two-run single to center to drop the Yankees into a 3-0 hole.

That closed the books on Loaisiga. He was charged with three runs (all earned despite Torres’ error). He allowed six hits, walked two and struck out four. Loaisiga threw 84 pitches. He was in line for his first big-league loss, and the odds of that got greater when Shreve gave up two more runs in the fifth to give Seattle a 5-0 lead.

Shreve came in with a 4.56 ERA in 25 appearances. Yankees relievers had allowed just two earned runs in their last 15 games (42 innings).

Loaisiga’s start came a night after fellow rookie Domingo German dazzled the Mariners by giving up two runs (one earned) in seven innings in a 7-2 Yankees victory. German and Loaisiga are manning the final two rotation spots after the season-ending elbow injury to Jordan Montgomery and the double-hamstring injury suffered by Masahiro Tanaka running the bases June 8 against the Mets.

The Yankees like the 25-year-old German’s stuff and ability to overcome shaky first innings. They like Loaisiga’s stuff and easygoing demeanor.

“Jonathan’s a pretty low-key guy,” Boone said. “Has a good way about him. Easy smile. He seems to me very comfortable and has fit right in with the club and has jumped right in to be a part of what’s a fun team to be around.”

The Yankees called up Loaisiga from Double-A Trenton last week to take Tanaka’s turn. Loaisiga, who began the season at high Class A Tampa, was the first Yankees starter to make his major-league debut without having pitched at Triple-A since Chase Wright in 2007.

Wright’s entire career consisted of three games in 2007. He won two of them. He is best known for allowing four consecutive home runs to the Red Sox in a game at Fenway Park.