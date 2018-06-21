On this first day of summer, it was easy to think ahead to the fall.

The Yankees and the Mariners squared off Thursday afternoon at Yankee Stadium in their series finale, and the two prime October contenders each had their ace going.

Neither Luis Severino nor James Paxton brought their best stuff to the ballpark.

But Severino was a little stingier. Aaron Judge and Miguel Andujar each cracked a two-run homer off Paxton in the first inning to send Severino and the Yankees in the direction of a 4-3 win and a sweep of the three-game series.

It was the Yankees’ ninth series sweep. The AL East leaders own the majors’ best record, moving to a season-high 28 games above .500 after reaching 50 wins in their 72nd game. Seattle, in wild-card position right now, dropped to 46-29.

Severino allowed three runs and eight hits while striking out five, walking one and hitting one batter in 5 2⁄3 innings. He threw 70 of his 107 pitches for strikes on the way to improving to 11-2. Paxton (6-2), who threw a no-hitter at Toronto on May 8, allowed four runs and seven hits while striking out nine and walking three in five innings. He threw 61 of his 107 pitches for strikes.

Brett Gardner didn’t play for the fifth straight game after experiencing knee inflammation, but the outfielder could be back in the Yankees’ lineup as early as Friday night at Tampa Bay. Gardner said, “I’m encouraged by the way it feels,” and added that he has been available for a few days. Aaron Hicks also didn’t start in centerfield.

So Clint Frazier, in his third stint in the majors this season, experienced a couple of firsts in his young major-league career — his first time as a starter batting first and his first time as a starter in center.

“He’s played some [center] down in Triple-A this year,” Aaron Boone said. “I wanted to give Gardy one more day and felt like Hicksie needed a day today.

“One of the things that I’ve really liked is the reports we’ve gotten as far as [Frazier’s] work. It’s not just the offensive work, but he’s put a lot of work into his baserunning and defensive work, all things that have contributed to him continuing to come back.”

Frazier led off the first and contributed one of his two singles. Judge followed him to the plate. Paxton threw Judge a 95.8-mph fastball on a full count, and Judge sent it back out at 107.8 mph, driving the ball 371 feet to the right-center seats beyond the auxiliary scoreboard for his 19th homer.

Giancarlo Stanton, coming off his two-run, walk-off homer Wednesday night, nearly made it back-to-back long balls. Mitch Haniger leaped and extended his glove above the centerfield fence to make the catch.

But with two outs, Gleyber Torres lined a single to left and Andujar sliced a fastball the other way, sending it over the rightfield fence for the quick 4-0 lead. It was his 10th, giving the Yankees an MLB-best seven players with double-digit homers.

Kyle Seager cut that lead in half with one swing in the second, driving a Severino changeup to right for a two-run homer.

Then the starters turned off the tap. Severino stranded a runner in scoring position in each of the next three innings. Paxton left a man at second in the second, then left the bases loaded in the third when he struck out Austin Romine.

Severino finally cracked a bit again in the sixth, allowing a two-out RBI single by Ben Gamel to make it 4-3. David Robertson came on and left runners at first and second. Then in the seventh, he again left the potential tying run at second.

Dellin Betances struck out two and walked one in the eighth. Romine threw out pinch runner Guillermo Heredia trying to steal second to end the inning. Aroldis Chapman issued a one-out walk in the ninth. With two outs and a runner at second, he got Dee Gordon swinging to nail down his 22nd save.