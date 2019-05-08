The Yankees got zero momentum from Tuesday night’s thrilling ninth-inning comeback victory. On Wednesday night, Jonathan Loaisiga was roughed up in his return to the rotation and Mariners lefthander Yusei Kikuchi didn’t allow a hit for 5 1/3 innings in Seattle’s 10-1 victory before 38,774 at Yankee Stadium.

Loaisiga (1-1), who was called up before the game to replace the injured James Paxton, allowed four runs in four innings. The righthander gave up six hits, walked two, struck out three and threw 83 pitches. His outing was a slog from start to finish.

Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela left the game in the top of the eighth after fouling a ball off his left knee in the bottom of the seventh. Urshela finished the at-bat and then was replaced on defense. An X-ray was negative and the Yankees said Urshela suffered a knee contusion.

On Tuesday, the Yankees scored three in the ninth to beat the Mariners, 5-4. Urshela hit a two-run homer to tie the game and DJ LeMahieu ended it with a walk-off single.

But Loaisiga set a poor tone in his third start and fourth appearance of the season. He gave up a first-inning run on Edwin Encarnacion’s one-out sacrifice fly and went on to throw 27 pitches in the inning.

Mitch Haniger led off the third with a home run to make it 2-0. Seattle scored twice more with two outs in the fourth on doubles by Ryon Healy and Dylan Moore and an RBI single by Dee Gordon to make it 4-0.

Encarnacion homered off Luis Cessa in the fifth to give Seattle a 5-0 lead. The Yankees still didn’t have a hit off Kikuchi, who signed with the Mariners in January after being posted by his Japanese team.

The Yankees showed interest in the 27-year-old Kikuchi, who signed a creative contract with Seattle that includes a guaranteed $56 million over four years and could be worth as much as $109 million over seven years.

Kikuchi (2-1) walked the first batter he faced, LeMahieu, and then retired 16 in row.

No. 9 hitter Mike Tauchman picked up the Yankees’ first hit, a floating double over the outstretched glove of a furiously retreating third baseman Healy.

The exit velocity of Tauchman’s double was 60 miles per hour. LeMahieu followed with a bloop single to right (71 mph exit velocity) and the Yankees scored on Luke Voit’s sacrifice fly to right.

That was it against Kikuchi until Tauchman blooped a single to right with two outs in the eighth to end Kikuchi’s night. Kikuchi walked one and struck out three in a 7 2/3-inning, 106-pitch gem.

Healy (4-for-5, three doubles, homer) hit a two-run homer off Jake Barrett in the eighth. Barrett gave up three more runs in the ninth in his second Yankees appearance.