SEATTLE – Even in a season filled with offensive futility, the Yankees reached – or lowered themselves to – some bar Thursday afternoon.

In losing 4-0 to the Mariners at T-Mobile Park, the Yankees managed just one hit and at one point, 22 straight batters were retired by Seattle pitching.

Kendall Graveman hit DJ LeMahieu with one out in the ninth to snap the streak but he retired the next two to end it.

After outhitting the Mariners, 28-8, in winning the first two games of the series, the Yankees (44-42) were outhit, 5-1, Thursday. They are now 21-5 in this ballpark since 2013 and 26-9 since 2011.

It was not an ideal way to head into a weekend series at Houston against the 54-34 Astros.

Doing the vast majority of work against Yankees hitters was righty Logan Gilbert, who retired the final 18 he faced. The 24-year-old Gilbert, hard-throwing fastball/slider pitcher whom the Mariners made their first-round pick (14th overall) in 2018, was making the 10th start of his big-league career. He allowed one hit and struck out eight over seven scoreless innings. Gilbert came in 2-2 with a 4.10 ERA.

Jordan Montgomery, 3-3 with a 4.17 ERA entering the day, wasn’t bad, allowing three runs and four hits over 6 2/3 innings in which he struck out nine. But he allowed two homers, a solo shot to Kyle Seager and a two-run blast to Dylan Moore, which was enough to cost him.

After Gilbert retired the Yankees in order, on nine pitches, in the top of the first, the Mariners (46-42) took their first early-inning lead of the series in the bottom half. Montgomery set down the first two hitters he faced before Seager teed off on a first-pitch, 94-mph fastball and sent it out to center, his 16th homer making it 1-0.

The Yankees blew a scoring chance in the second.

Giancarlo Stanton led off the second with a double and Luke Voit got hit by a 96-mph fastball on his right hand. Gleyber Torres’ long flyout to center allowed Stanton to tag and take third but Gio Urshela struck out swinging at a 98-mph fastball and Brett Gardner grounded to short to end the threat.

Montgomery, as he did in the first, retired the first two batters in the bottom of the second but Luis Torrens, a former Yankees farmhand, lined a single to left. Moore followed and crushed a 1-and-1 changeup to left-center, his eighth homer making it 3-0. Coming into the day Montgomery had allowed nine homers total this season, just two over his previous six starts.

Montgomery allowed just one hit and two walks after the Moore homer. Aaron Boone ended Montgomery’s afternoon after the second of those walks, issued to Moore with two outs in the seventh. He replaced him with struggling lefty reliever Justin Wilson, who got Jake Bauers to pop to second.

Mitch Haniger’s 19th homer of the season, a solo shot off Wandy Peralta in the eighth, made it 4-0.