Fortune smiles on Yankees in win over Mariners

When you’re as hot as the Yankees have been for the last two weeks, it’s not just the regular plays that go your way, but the strange, finnicky ones, too.

That, at least, was what happened in the sixth inning of Saturday afternoon’s 5-4 win over the Mariners – one that Yankees, at various times, looked very primed to lose.

After crawling back from a 4-1 deficit to tie the game, baseball again smiled on this team, which now has gone 8-1 in its last nine games and is on a five-game winning streak. This time, it came in the form of a three-base error that led to their tying run, and a misplay that led to their go-ahead run.

With an out in the inning, Gleyber Torres hit a ball that was misplayed in the outfield to land on third base, and later scored on Kyle Higashioka’s ground-rule double. Then, with runners on the corners and one out, Anthony Rizzo hit into an easy double play, but after getting the out at first, DJ LeMahieu got into a rundown between first and second, allowing Higashioka to score before the tag was placed on him.

The win, courtesy of that very helpful amnesia on the part of the Mariners' infielders, propelled the Yankees to a season-high 12 games over .500, as they continue to right the course and make a serious run at a wild-card spot. It maybe. was made sweeter because it certainly seemed like the Yankees' luck was ready to run out.

A lot of that had to do with Andrew Heaney, who picked up where he left off Monday when he was touched up for four runs in four innings. Abraham Toro led off the first with a well-struck double that popped out of a stumbling Brett Gardner’s glove. Heaney managed to retire the next two before Kyle Seager took advantage of the short porch in right, smacking an 0-and-2 curveball a few rows into the stands to give the Mariners a 2-0 lead. It was the fifth homer Heaney had given up in all 4 2/3 innings he’s pitched for the Yankees since being traded from the Angels.

The Yankees got one back off former Met Chris Flexen in the bottom of the inning, on the back of Aaron Judge’s monster homerun to left – a 421 foot shot off a 79-mph curveball that hung over the bottom of the strike zone.

Heaney, though, continued to struggle, loading the bases with one out in the second behind a double sandwiched between two walks. The lefthander then worked the count full against Toro before walking him, too, to score a run. Mitch Haniger then skied a long fly ball to right, coming a few feet from a grand slam. The Mariners settled for the sacrifice fly and the 4-1 lead.

Healey would settle down after that, retiring 12 of his next 14 – a good thing for the Yankees, who would finally get to Flexen in the sixth. That’s when Giancarlo Stanton led off with a single, his second hit of the game, and Rougned Odor homered on a 328-foot poke job to right to bring the Yankees to within 4-3. That also ended Flexen’s day: he allowed the three earned runs on eight hits, with a walk and seven strikeouts.

Torres came up to pinch hit and hit what looked to be a routine fly ball to right, but Haniger slipped on the crest between the grass and the warning track dirt for the three-base error. Higashioka doubled him in, and LeMahieu then singled, setting up the misplay that would give the Yankees their go-ahead run.

Heaney, meanwhile, ended up pitching six innings, allowing the four runs on four hits with three walks and nine strikeouts – a fortuitous reversal after his first few innings, where it looked like he was destined for the early hook. The Yankees were in dire need of help from their starting pitching, having used nine pitchers Friday and two of them – Zack Britton and Chad Green – two days in a row.